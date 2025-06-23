AAP's Gopal Italia Arrives On Gujarat’s Political Scene With Visavadar Victory

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia has arrived on the political scene of Gujarat with his victory on the Visavadar seat in the assembly by-poll the result for which was declared on Monday. He won by a margin of 17,581 votes against BJP’s Kirit Patel. His journey from a Police constable to a legislator has been full of twists and turns.

Presently a resident of Surat, Italia was born in Botad on July 21, 1989 and had higher education in Ahmedabad. He had joined the Gujarat Lok Rakshak Dal in 2013 to become a constable and later worked as a clerk at the office of Ahmedabad Collector.

He came into the limelight by throwing a slipper at Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja outside the state assembly in Gandhinagar on March 2, 2017. This was probably for the first time that a government servant had done such an act after which he was dismissed from service.

During his tenure as a government clerk, Italia was also associated with the infamous Patidar reservation movement in the state. He was one of the key associates of Hardik Patel who had emerged as the leader of the agitation at that point of time.

Before being dismissed Italia had carried out another act of daredevilry when he had made his chat with the then Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel viral, bringing embarrassment to the latter. He had posed as Police personnel and had talked about involvement of top political leaders and Police officials in the illegal liquor trade in the state where prohibition is in force. He had faced the music for his act.

Talking about his educational qualifications, Italia had his initial schooling in Timba and Dhola villages after which he graduated from Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and did his LLB from Saurashtra University in Rajkot. He went on to do LLM from Bhakta Kavi Narsinh Mehta University in Junagadh. He has functioned as a lawyer and a legal consultant.

He joined AAP in June 2020 as state vice president and was made the state unit chief on December 12, 2020. The AAP had contested the civic body elections in six corporations of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar out of which the party tasted success in Surat and Rajkot on a few seats.

The party's presence in Gujarat was further strengthened when it won five seats in 2022 assembly polls and recorded a vote share of 13%. Italia became the joint national general secretary of the AAP in January 2023.

He had contested the 2022 assembly poll from Katargam seat of Surat where he had lost by 64,627 votes from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival. He was in second place with more than 55,000 votes in his bag. Now he has won the Visavadar seat securing 75,942 votes and a lead of 17,554 votes.

The party had replaced him with Isudan Gadhvi as the state unit head after the 2022 polls while he was made a joint national secretary. Many thought that he was sidelined in the party but he continued working on the ground. He has returned to the mainstream of Gujarat politics with this victory.