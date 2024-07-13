AAP Gets One-Sided Victory in Jalandhar West Bypoll, Wins with a Margin of 37,325 Votes

Jalandhar (Punjab) : In the by-election to the Jalandhar West Assembly Constituency in Punjab, people have given a one-sided mandate in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP's candidate Mohinder Bhagat has won from Jalandhar West by a huge margin of 37,325 votes. He got a total of 55,246 votes while BJP candidate Sheetal Angural stood second with 17,921 votes.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Surinder Kaur was in the third position with 16,757 votes, besides Congress candidate Surjit Kaur got 1,242 votes and BSP candidate Binder Kumar got 734 votes. The AAP candidate established the lead over the rivals early and maintained the same till the end. In round six, Mahendra Bhagat (AAP) got 27,168 as against Surinder Kaur (Congress) with 9,204 and Sheetal Angural (BJP) with 6,557. The counting of votes began amid tight security arrangements at the counting centre.

Jalandhar West is the only seat in Punjab where the assembly byelections are held. It is one of the 13 assembly constituencies that witnessed by-polls across the country. The byelections are held in four seats in West Bengal. The seats where the by-elections were held include Raiganj, Ranaghat South, Bagda and Manikatla. Tight security arrangements have been made at counting centres.