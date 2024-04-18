AAP Fields Khichi for MCD Mayoral Polls

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

The Aam Admi Party will field councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor elections scheduled to take place on April 26.

The Aam Admi Party will field councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor elections scheduled to take place on April 26.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday declared Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls. At a press conference, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor.

This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from reserved category councillors. Khichi, has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012, Rai said. The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term.

Both candidates will file nominations later in the day. With the AAP having 134 out of 250 councillors in the MCD, both its candidates are going to have a smooth ride in the polls. The opposition BJP has 104 councillors in the civic body. The new mayor will be elected in a general house meeting of MCD councillors on April 26.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.