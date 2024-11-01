Punjab: AAP Faces Uphill Task In Barnala By-Polls Amid Farmer Dissatisfaction, Internal Rebellion

Barnala: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is tackling an uphill battle in the Barnala Assembly segment ahead of the by-election, as the party struggles to pursue disgruntled leaders and convince unhappy farmers.

The party’s candidate for the seat Harinder Dhaliwal has reported failed to gather support despite Barnala being the AAP's traditional stronghold, triggering concern.

The main reason for the AAP’s despair was said to be the poor procurement policy for paddy crops in the state, which has allegedly put the farmers in distress. The woes of farmers were multiplied due to the lack of moisture content in the fields, forcing farmers to delay selling their crops and triggering anger among them. They attribute the problems to the poor management and support by the AAP government.

"The AAP has failed to address the concerns of farmers, and now they are paying the price," said a local farmer. "We voted for the AAP expecting change, but they have only brought misery."

The AAP is also facing a possible rebellion from former district president Gurdeep Singh Bath as he has decided to contest the polls as an independent candidate following the denial of a ticket by the party, which has led to protests among AAP workers and Bath supporters.

"AAP has lost touch with its grassroots supporters," said Bath. "I will ensure that the voices of farmers and locals are heard."

A local leader claimed that one of the reasons for a possible loss in the Barnala battle was the absence of top leadership in the poll campaign. Former MLA and MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hare, who is recovering from dengue fever, has been unable to campaign for the party.