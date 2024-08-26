ETV Bharat / state

AAP Excludes Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh From Star Campaigner List for J&K Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has excluded two party MPs Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh from its star campaigners list for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which was released on Sunday.

The party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, tops the list, followed by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal. The ministers and MPs from both the Delhi and Punjab governments are also included.

In the last Lok Sabha elections held in June, AAP had also released a star campaigners list, which featured Harbhajan Singh. However, despite being a Rajya Sabha member, Singh’s name was absent from the campaign list.

Swati Maliwal, another Rajya Sabha member, has been isolated in party activities over the last few months, following an incident at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence involving misbehaviour and a scuffle.