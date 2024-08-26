ETV Bharat / state

AAP Excludes Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh From Star Campaigner List for J&K Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The list excludes two of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh.

AAP Excludes Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh From Star Campaigner List for J&K Assembly Elections
Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh (ANI/IANS)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has excluded two party MPs Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh from its star campaigners list for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which was released on Sunday.

The party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, tops the list, followed by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal. The ministers and MPs from both the Delhi and Punjab governments are also included.

In the last Lok Sabha elections held in June, AAP had also released a star campaigners list, which featured Harbhajan Singh. However, despite being a Rajya Sabha member, Singh’s name was absent from the campaign list.

Swati Maliwal, another Rajya Sabha member, has been isolated in party activities over the last few months, following an incident at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence involving misbehaviour and a scuffle.

The top five names on the list include Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Imran Hussain, the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and a Delhi government minister is placed at 12th. Additionally, Satyendra Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail for nearly two years due to a money laundering case, occupies the 11th spot.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who had stepped back from campaigning during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reappears in the Jammu & Kashmir list. Other Delhi leaders on the list include ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, MP Sandeep Pathak, and Pankaj Gupta.

Arvind Kejriwal, currently in Tihar Jail concerning the Delhi liquor scam, awaits a decision on his bail. It remains uncertain whether he will be able to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

