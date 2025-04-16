ETV Bharat / state

AAP Councillors Stage Protest At MCD Over House Tax Relief, Other Proposals

Opposing the house tax relief, AAP councillors staged a protest outside the MCD office, demanding implementation of proposals to regularise 12,000 employees.

Opposing the house tax relief, AAP councillors staged a protest outside the MCD office, demanding implementation of proposals to regularise 12,000 employees.
File Photo: Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST

New Delhi: AAP councillors, led by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, staged a protest outside the MCD Commissioner's office on Wednesday, demanding implementation of proposals to regularise 12,000 employees and give house tax relief.

Councillors holding poster cutouts that read 'House Tax, Property Tax Maaf Karo,' marched to the MCD headquarters to meet Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, but he was not present.

"Despite being informed in advance that AAP councillors were coming to meet him, the Commissioner conveniently left his office before we arrived," Kumar said in a statement.

He alleged that the Commissioner left on the pretext of attending a National Green Tribunal event. The councillors then picketed his office.

"The MCD had passed two important resolutions -- one for providing relief in house tax to Delhi's residents and the other for regularising 12,000 contractual employees of the Corporation. These proposals have not been implemented till now. We had gone to meet the Commissioner to demand their immediate execution. But instead of facing us, he made an excuse and fled," Kumar said.

He said the Commissioner unilaterally imposed additional user charges on Delhi's residents without consulting the Mayor or passing any resolution in the House.

"The Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes this unjust decision. We demand the immediate withdrawal of these user charges, which have been arbitrarily imposed without public consultation," he said. Kumar also claimed the charges were imposed at the BJP's instructions.

