Three AAP Corporators From Delhi Join BJP

New Delhi: After the BJP stormed the national capital in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, the saffron party on Saturday got another shot in the arm as three AAP corporators joined it.

Three AAP councillors — Anita Basoya (Ward 135), Nikhil Chaprana (Ward number 183) and Dharamveer joined the BJP and they were welcomed into the party by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. Sandeep Basoya, who was former AAP district president, also switched sides and joined the BJP in the presence of Virendra Sachdeva.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva said, "We have a double-engine government now, at the Centre and in Delhi. But now we need a triple-engine government." "We all will work together and make Delhi a better city," he said.

This will give a boost to the BJP for the upcoming mayoral elections in Delhi, which are scheduled to be held in April 2025. Sachdeva also said that once the BJP Legislative Party meeting happens following the appointment of Central Observers, the government will be formed in Delhi. "We will soon give you good news," the Delhi BJP chief added.

He also said that the AAP will get punishment for all the sins - be it Sheesh Mahal or any other scams. The Delhi BJP chief also lashed out at the AAP saying their top leadership was full of criminals.

"The way Delhi has been destroyed for 10-12 years, it is our job to make the city better. Let the time come, you will see a triple-engine government in the national capital," Sachdeva added.

"What is the problem if more corporators are joining the party," he quipped when asked why was the party recruiting more corporators despite it having a majority for Mayoral polls.

For the record, BJP won as many as 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls and will form the next government. AAP led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won only 22 seats.