AAP Delegation To Meet EC Officials, Raise Vote Transfer Issue Of Party's Patparganj Candidate Awadh Ojha

AAP Supremo Kejriwal said Ojha's candidature depended on the transfer of his vote from Greater Noida to Delhi so that he could file nomination papers.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

New Delhi: A delegation of AAP leaders led by national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Election Commission officials at 3 pm on Monday to raise the issue of the transfer of vote of the party's Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha from Greater Noida to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said that it was an urgent issue since Ojha's candidature depended on the transfer of his vote to Delhi so that he could file the nomination papers.

Ojha filed Form 8 for the transfer of his vote from Greater Noida to Delhi on January 7 -- the last day to do so -- but the chief electoral officer, Delhi, through an order changed the last date to January 6, the AAP chief claimed.

"This is against the law," he said and suspected that the move was aimed at "deliberately debarring" Ojha from contesting the polls. Kejriwal said that although no appointment was given by the Election Commission (EC), the party delegation will go there and wait for a meeting with the chief election commissioner since the matter was urgent.

The delegation will also raise the issue of multiple applications for registration of voters in addresses of the senior BJP leaders living in the New Delhi constituency, he added. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be members of the delegation along with AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

