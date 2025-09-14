AAP Comes To The Rescue Of Its Lone Jammu Kashmir Legislator Arrested Under PSA
AAP leader Imran Hussain announced that the party will form a "powerful legal team" to contest Doda MLA, Mehraj Malik's PSA in the court.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
Srinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a battery of top ten lawyers who will contest the Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped against its lone Jammu and Kashmir legislator Mehraj Malik by the Deputy Commissioner Doda last week.
AAP leader and Delhi assembly legislator Imran Hussain announced on Sunday that the party will form a powerful legal team to challenge the detention of its MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
He said the team will be led by senior Advocate Nirmal K. Kotwal, who is the president of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Bar Association, Jammu, while Advocate Muzaffar Khan (former Judge and independent legislator) and senior Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad.
A strong legal team led by Sr. Adv. Nirmal K Kotwal with Adv. Muzaffar Khan, Adv. Sheik Shakeel Ahmad & Adv. Appu Singh (Assisting Counsel)
They will be assisted by Advocate Appu Singh Slathia, while Advocate Arvind Bandral, Advocate Joginder Singh Thakur, Advocate Gaurav Sarangal, Advocate Sandeep Sharma, Advocate Asim Hashmi, and Advocate M. Tariq Mughal will extend their support.
Malik was slapped by PSA for being a “threat to public safety” by DC Doda Harvinder Singh over a row on relocation of a health sub centre in a Doda village. Malik was booked for theft by the police in Gandoh and later booked under the stringent law.
The decision of the DC has triggered widespread backlash and condemnation from political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, except the opposition BJP, which is ruling at the centre.
The arrest sparked protests in Doda and some other places where protesters demanded his release. To thwart the protests, the administration snapped the Internet in Doda and imposed curfew, which was relaxed on Saturday and today for some duration.
The PSA dossier calls Malik “history sheeter” and mentions 18 FIRs, two of them withdrawn, and one disposed off the by the court, violation of model code of conduct during assembly and parliamentary elections, violation of Covid-19 lockdown guidelines, and protesting against rural development officials as DDC, and daily diary reports.
