AAP Comes To The Rescue Of Its Lone Jammu Kashmir Legislator Arrested Under PSA

AA Convener Arvind Kejriwal(R) with party leader Mehraj Malik during a rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST 2 Min Read

Srinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a battery of top ten lawyers who will contest the Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped against its lone Jammu and Kashmir legislator Mehraj Malik by the Deputy Commissioner Doda last week. AAP leader and Delhi assembly legislator Imran Hussain announced on Sunday that the party will form a powerful legal team to challenge the detention of its MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). He said the team will be led by senior Advocate Nirmal K. Kotwal, who is the president of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Bar Association, Jammu, while Advocate Muzaffar Khan (former Judge and independent legislator) and senior Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad.