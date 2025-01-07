ETV Bharat / state

'Phir Layenge Kejriwal': AAP Chief Launches Campaign Song For Delhi Polls

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released the party's campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections, the schedule for which is expected to be announced later in the day.

"Phir Layenge Kejriwal" -- the 3:29-minute song -- highlights AAP's achievements during its tenure in office and aims to strike a chord with voters, emphasising continuity in governance. The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the polls schedule later on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said after releasing the song, "We celebrate our elections like festivals, and people wait for our song; now it's out, and people can dance to it." Taking a dig at the BJP, he added, "I know even BJP leaders will like our song; even they can dance to our song in their rooms."