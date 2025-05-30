AAP Candidate Sanjeev Arora Files Nomination For Ludhiana By-Polls

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from West Assembly constituency, Sanjeev Arora, on Friday filed his nomination papers for the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Before filing of nomination papers, AAP held a roadshow in Ludhiana, in which party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Delhi chief minister Atishi and AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora participated.

Addressing a gathering during the roadshow, Kejriwal said, "In the 2022 (assembly polls), people of Punjab gave us an overwhelming, historic mandate. No other party has got such a big mandate... We had also won from the Ludhiana West seat then."

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Arora (61) is a Ludhiana-based industrialist. "Sanjeev Arora is our party candidate for the bypolls. One doesn't need to introduce Sanjeev Arora, the entire Ludhiana knows about him," Kejriwal said.

Mann said, “No matter who is at second or third position, we are at number one. The government has worked in the past years, and that is why we are getting the support of the people.”

The chief minister further said, “Everyone knows about the work that Sanjeev Arora has done in the past years.” "Your enthusiasm says we are going to register an emphatic win from the seat, he added

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19, and the counting will be held on June 23. The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on June 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 5.