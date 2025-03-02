ETV Bharat / state

AAP Bhopal Office Locked Over Upaid Rent, Party Calls It Result of ‘Honesty’

Bhopal: The Aam Aadmi Party’s office, running from a leased house in Bhopal, has been locked by the landlord allegedly after its rent remained unpaid for three months.

“All this happens when we work with honesty. Things will improve. We are honest. Right now, our party does not have funds. So we couldn’t do it,” MP AAP Joint Secretary Ramakant Patel told PTI over the phone.

He said they manage the party affairs with local funds, and the financial condition of their workers was not good.