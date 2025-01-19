Delhi Never Seen Such Poll Campaign When 'Murderous Attack' Attempted On Ex-CM: Kejriwal

New Delhi: A day after an alleged attack on his vehicle during election canvassing, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his life was dedicated to the country, but asserted Delhi has never witnessed such campaigning when a "murderous attack" was attempted on a former chief minister.

The AAP has alleged that New Delhi BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's "goons" attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency on Saturday.

"The people of Delhi have never witnessed such campaigning and violence in which a murderous attack was attempted on a former chief minister. This is their way of campaigning because they are badly losing," Kejriwal said, targeting the BJP.

He also laughed off Verma's claim that Kejriwal is going to lose the New Delhi seat by 20,000 votes. "Let him live in dreams for some days," he told the media.

Kejriwal also said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a housing scheme for government employees, proposing the Delhi government will build houses if the Centre provides land. He said the scheme could be started with sanitation workers as beneficiaries and later other government employees could be provided houses on easy terms.