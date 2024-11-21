ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Announces First List Of 11 Candidates, Turncoats Fielded

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, likely to be held early next year.

The names of candidates were announced after an hourlong meeting of AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The list of candidates follows:

Brahma Singh Tanwar, who will contest from Chhatarpur Anil Jha from Kiradi Deepak Singla from Vishwas Nagar Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur Chaudhary Zubair from Seelampur Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar Somesh Shokeen from Matiala

AAP has released its first list of candidates much ahead of the elections so as to begin the poll campaigns in the respective areas. Recently, many Congress and BJP leaders had joined the AAP and six of them have been fielded for the Assembly elections.