Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Announces First List Of 11 Candidates, Turncoats Fielded

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, likely to be held early next year.
The names of candidates were announced after an hourlong meeting of AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The list of candidates follows:
- Brahma Singh Tanwar, who will contest from Chhatarpur
- Anil Jha from Kiradi
- Deepak Singla from Vishwas Nagar
- Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar
- BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar
- Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur
- Chaudhary Zubair from Seelampur
- Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri
- Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda
- Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar
- Somesh Shokeen from Matiala
AAP has released its first list of candidates much ahead of the elections so as to begin the poll campaigns in the respective areas. Recently, many Congress and BJP leaders had joined the AAP and six of them have been fielded for the Assembly elections.
These turncoats are Anil Jha, Brahm Singh Tanwar and BB Tyagi, who joined from BJP and Chaudhary Zubair, Veer Singh Dhingan and Somesh Shokeen from Congress.
AAP state convener Gopal Rai said the PAC meeting was held with an eye on the preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections.
The earlier PAC meeting of AAP, could not be attended by three heavyweight leaders namely Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain but this time all the top leaders participated in it.
Some other leaders who attended the meeting included Raghav Chadha, Bhagwant Mann, Atishi, Sandeep Pathak and Gopal Rai. AAP's PAC members were Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raghav Chadha, Rakhi Bidlan, Pankaj Gupta, ND Gupta and others.
