AAP Announces 784 Candidates For Punjab MC Polls

AAP Punjab unit on Wednesday announced 784 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections.

File photo of AAP Punjab President Aman Arora (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit on Wednesday released the list of their candidates for the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora released the list of candidates. A total of 784 candidates have been announced.

Addressing a press conference, Aman Arora said that there are 94 candidates for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, 56 for Patiala Municipal Corporation and 74 candidates for Amritsar Municipal Corporation. Candidates have also been announced for Dharamkot, Baghapurana, Machiwara, Amloh, Malod, Talwandi Sabon, Makhu, Rampura Phool, Sardulgarh, Narot Jaimal Singh Nagar, Baba Bakala Municipal Councils.

Arora informed that the rest of the candidates will also be announced later. Arora asserted that like the previous Punjab Assembly and by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will register a sweeping victory in these civic polls as well.

The process of filing nominations started on December 9 and the last date is December 12. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on December 13 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is December 14.

While the Aam Aadmi Party has released a total list of 784 candidates, 63 candidates have been announced by the Congress, while more than 90 candidates have been announced by the BJP. At the same time, 37 candidates have been announced by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Voting is scheduled to take place on December 21.



