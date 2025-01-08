AAP And BJP Engage In Heated Debate Over Delhi CM's Residence Ahead Of Elections

New Delhi: Tensions flared between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Wednesday after AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj were stopped by the Delhi Police outside the Delhi Chief Minister's residence in Civil lines.

The two AAP leaders were on their way to investigate allegations made by the BJP, claiming that the CM's residence contained a gold toilet, swimming pool, and mini bar. The police barricaded their path, preventing them from entering, which led to a heated argument between the leaders and law enforcement officers.

Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, quickly targeted the BJP for spreading what he called "false and baseless allegations". "The lie of the BJP has been exposed in front of the whole country. There is neither a gold toilet, nor a swimming pool, nor a mini bar in the CM's residence," Singh said, dismissing the BJP's claims as a propaganda stunt.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP leader, also weighed in, questioning the motives behind the police's action. "If the Lieutenant Governor has given instruction to stop us, they should tell us clearly. Otherwise, let us go inside," Bhardwaj demanded. He further asserted, "This time, the election in Delhi will be on the issue of CM's residence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's palace."

After being denied entry, Singh and Bhardwaj sat down on a dharna outside the barricades. The leaders accused the Delhi Police of acting at the behest of the BJP to prevent them from exposing what they called the BJP's lies. AAP supporters gathered around, showing solidarity with the two leaders.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also accused the BJP of using the police to suppress the truth, "The BJP has been shouting that Arvind Kejriwal has built a swimming pool, installed golden toilets and created a mini bar in the CM's residence. When Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj went to expose these lies, fearing the truth would come out, Delhi Police was sent to block their path," Sisodia said in a post on X, further alleging that the police were preventing the media from uncovering the facts.

The BJP quickly responded with its own set of allegations. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned why Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had delayed taking charge of the residence allotted to her, claiming it was under investigation.

"Why did Atishi not take charge for three months? Why was the 'Sheesh Mahal' not shown to the media when Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain, and Manish Sisodia visited after their bail?" Sachdeva asked. He also raised concerns about the funding of the 'Sheesh Mahal', suggesting that Kejriwal was an illegal occupant of the residence.