AAP Accuses BJP Of Political Conspiracy In Satyendra Jain's Prosecution Request

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the central government of orchestrating a political conspiracy by seeking permission from the President to prosecute party leader Satyendra Jain. Singh, speaking on behalf of the AAP, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is using investigative agencies to target and weaken the AAP.

He claimed that the Union Home Ministry's request to the President for approval to prosecute Jain was part of a broader strategy to undermine the party. Jain, a former Delhi minister, has been under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Singh further alleged that the central government's actions highlighted the illegal and malicious nature of Jain's arrest, which he believed was planned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. "After keeping him in jail for 23 months without justification, now they seek prosecution approval following our lawyers' objections in court," Sanjay Singh said.

The AAP leader contended that no evidence had been recovered from Jain's residence, and despite receiving bail, Jain was kept in jail for nearly two years. "This was not about justice, but a deliberate attempt to crush the Aam Aadmi Party," Singh said. "This is what they exactly did with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Singh demanded an apology from both the Prime Minister and the ED, urging them to apologise to the nation, Jain's family and the people of Delhi. The sanction against Satyendra Jain has been sought under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.