AAP Accuses BJP Of Coercing Govt Employees To Attend PM Modi's Delhi Rally

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi of coercing sanitation workers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) and other employees to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the national capital.

The PM addressed a gathering in Delhi's Rohini on the sidelines of inaugurating the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore.

AAP's state president, Saurabh Bhardwaj, while addressing a presser here, claimed that “to fill the shortage of BJP workers, employees of MCD and other departments have been pressurized and sent to the rally venue”.

“The target was to gather a large crowd in the Prime Minister's rally, but the people of Delhi are not ready to participate in it,” he added. The AAP leader alleged that the sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation, the staff of the malaria department, the employees of the licensing branch and even the teachers of MCD schools were sent to the PM's rally venue in buses.

The AAP leader alleged that the employees were resting after performing puja and breaking the fast late on the night of Janmashtami, “but from 7 am on Sunday morning, the officials took their attendance and called them for the rally”.

Bhardwaj said that the councillors of Aam Aadmi Party reached the spot in many wards where they witnessed the coercive participation of the employees in the PM's rally.

“Not even six months have passed since the BJP government's rule and the people of Delhi have become so distressed that now people have to be kidnapped for the Prime Minister's rally. That is why MCD's sanitation workers, teachers etc. are being brought to the rally in buses”.

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and senior leader of AAP also took to X alleging the sanitation workers were called to the PM's rally.

“BJP has made Safai Karamcharis their political workers. BJP should answer. On what basis were the Safai Karamcharis called in the name of duty on Sunday and sent to the rally? Is it the job of MCD to increase the crowd in Modi ji's rally?,” she asked.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Education Minister, Manish Sisodia said that sending teachers to the PM's rally was a “gross insult to teachers by the BJP”.

“Sending teachers in Delhi to clap at Modi ji’s rally under government orders is a gross insult to teachers by the BJP. Teachers are nation-builders, not a crowd for some rally,” he said. He said that while the same teachers were being sent to Finland and Cambridge for training under Arvind Kejriwal's government, the BJP “has reduced them to merely clapping.”

“This is extremely shameful, and the BJP should apologize to Delhi’s teachers for this insulting decision”.