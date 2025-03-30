ETV Bharat / state

AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Halting 'Farishtey' Scheme

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of discontinuing the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, which provided free medical treatment to road accident victims in private hospitals. There was no immediate response available from the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi AAP chief and former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the initiative, launched by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, had saved thousands of lives but was now being halted.

"How can someone stop such a good scheme that saves lives? The BJP government has removed it from the budget," Bharadwaj said.

Introduced in 2017 under then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the scheme covered the entire treatment cost of accident victims in private hospitals, encouraging bystanders to assist them without fear of financial burden. According to the AAP, more than 10,000 lives were saved under the initiative.