Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday April 16 released its third and final list of candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024 for Punjab.

In the final list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced the names of four more candidates. Earlier, the party had announced the names of its candidates for a total of nine seats by issuing two lists in this regard.



AAP Candidates in 3rd List

In the 3rd list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2024 announced by the AAP in Punjab, Ludhiana MLA Ashok Pappi Parashar, Ferozepur MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, Gurdaspur MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Jalandhar MLA Pawan Tinu have been given tickets. Significantly, Pawan Tinu left Akali Dal and joined AAP a few days ago.

AAP Announces 3rd List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Punjab

Nine Candidates Already Announced

This is the third list of the candidates issued by AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024. A total of eight candidates were announced in the first list, but among them Sushil Rinku left AAP and joined the BJP despite getting a ticket. Apart from Rinku, the list includes Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Dr Balbir Singh, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Karamjit Anmol and Gurpreet Singh GP.

Two Names in Second List

Two candidates were announced by the AAP in the second list, in which party chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang has been given ticket from Sri Anandpur Sahib and Rajkumar Chabewal from Hoshiarpur. Chabewal left Congress and joined AAP a few days ago.