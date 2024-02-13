Cong Doesn't Deserve Any Seat in Delhi but AAP Offering 1 for Alliance's Sake: Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has offered only one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Congress, intensifying tension in their seat-sharing talks for the upcoming elections.

The decision was announced after the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting today. AAP, which is currently in power in Delhi, is in talks with the Congress to finalise the seat-sharing formula ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference after the PAC meeting, AAP MP and national general secretary organisation Sandeep Pathak said, "On the basis of merit, the Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi, but honouring the 'dharma of alliance', we will give them one seat. We propose that Congress contest on one seat and AAP on the remaining six seats."

Pathak said that Congress did not win any seats in Delhi in the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections while in the MCD, they they bagged nine out of 250 seats. He said that AAP is offering one seat to Congress for the sake of alliance.

The names of AAP candidates were not announced today but Pathak said he is hopeful that the talks with the grand old party would be taken ahead in this regard. Sources said initially, talks were held on sharing seats on a 4:3 basis between Congress and AAP. In 2019, all seven Lok Sabha seats were won by the BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had announced in a rally that the party will announce candidates for all 13 seats from Punjab and one from Chandigarh in the next 10-15 days.