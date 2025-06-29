PM Modi's A Liar, Razed Slums Though Earlier Promised To Build Houses For The Dwellers: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a 'Ghar Rozgar Bachao Andolan' (save home and employment movement) at Jantar Mantar against the demolition of slums in Delhi.

Slums dwellers from across Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar to participate at the protest. AAP leaders alleged that BJP misled people by promising 'jahan jhuggy, wahin makaan' (where there is a slum, there will be a house) before elections but after coming to power, slums are being demolished, rendering thousands homeless.

AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said it has been only five months that the BJP government is in power, but the entire Delhi has reached Jantar Mantar against it. "I had said before the elections not to vote for them (BJP) or else they will snatch your land. These people demolished the slums. PM Modi is a liar, he had promised before polls to give 'houses where there is a slum' but it did not happen," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal asked as to how things work if the poor are driven away. "Our domestic helps, drivers, guards and milkmen come from slums. Nearly 40 lakh people live in slums. If these people (BJP) do not stop razing the slums, then CM Rekha Gupta's government will not last for more than three years. When we stepped down, there was 24-hour electricity in Delhi, but now there are daily power cuts. The area where I live is 2 km away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, but there are daily power cuts. These people have completely ruined Delhi," he said.

The AAP convenor further claimed that they had not allowed private school fees to rise in the last 10 years but as soon as the BJP government was formed, schools started raising their fees. "How will the parents be able to pay such exorbitant fees? Today Delhi is suffering from lack of water. These people changed the colour of our mohalla clinic and named it Arogya Mandir. They are not able to run the government. They have come here to loot, not to run the government. These people are busy filing FIRs against the AAP leaders. Congress and BJP fought the elections together," he said.

Leader of Opposition Atishi said, "We are holding this movement to save the houses and employment of the poor. Before the elections, BJP leaders used to go to the slums and play carrom board. They used to eat food and say that they will build houses at the same place where the slums are located. Arvind Kejriwal had said that if you vote for BJP, the slums will be demolished and that is what has happened. Thousands of poor families have come on the road, but BJP's bulldozer has not stopped. When I went there after the bulldozer was run on Madrasi Camp, the residents were crying. We will put our strength together to save the homes and jobs of the poor. Our fight will continue from the streets to the assembly.

AAP's state president Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the BJP government saying this fight is not of Arvind Kejriwal but of the common people. "BJP has turned lakhs of people homeless by demolishing slums. The slum dwellers work in bungalows and if they do not work for a day, will won't be able to cook at their house. The BJP should come to its senses, otherwise the whole of Delhi will come to a standstill," he added.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the huge gathering has given a befitting reply to the BJP. People whom the BJP is trying to drive away, will drive them away, he said.

The entire Delhi has gathered at Jantar Mantar to give out the message that whether Arvind Kejriwal is an MLA or Chief Minister, he rules the hearts of the poor and this fight will not stop at Jantar Mantar, AAP leader Gopal Rai said.