Aadhaar Update Rush: Srinagar Seva Kendra Sees 300-400 Daily Applications As Deadline Looms

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The government has made it mandatory to update the 10-year-old Aadhaar, and it may be cancelled as well if it's not updated.

Earlier, the last date for a free Aadhaar update was fixed on June 14, 2025, but it was extended several times, and now the last date has been further extended to June 14, 2025.

Under this deadline fear, people not only started updating their Aadhaar at home but also started making beelines at Aadhaar Seva Kendras to update their Aadhaar.

Aamir Qasba, Operations Manager of Srinagar-based Aadhaar Seva Kendra, during a conversation with ETV Bharat, says that the officials at his centre process 300 to 400 applications of people every day for updating—from correcting names and addresses to the correct date of birth and registering biometrics.

He said that most of the people in Kashmir correct their Aadhaar card to correct their name, but he said that correcting the name on the Aadhaar card can be done only twice in a lifetime while correcting the date of birth can be done only once in a lifetime.

In response to a question, he said that there is no data available regarding the population of Kashmir as to how many Aadhaar cards need to be updated. “Most of the 10-year-old Aadhaar cards do not have biometric updates. So, 5- to 10-year-old Aadhaar cards must be updated,” he said.

Qasba said that for any kind of validity in Aadhaar, it is mandatory to carry the relevant documents with you, and here only those documents are accepted and are recognised by UIDAI.

“For the correction of name, address, and DOB in Aadhaar, Rs. 50 is to be paid, while for biometrics Rs. 100 is fixed,” he said. “However, children in the age group of 5 to 7 years. and youth in the age group of 15 to 17 years do not have to pay any fee for updating their biometrics,” he said.

During the discussion, the operations manager said that although the responsibility has been given to the Education Department, Tehsil Office, and ICDS Department in other districts as well. However, people who need some kind of validation for their Aadhaar card for the second time can come to the Srinagar Aadhaar Kendra, he added.

The Aadhaar card is considered to be the most important document in the country currently, as it’s used everywhere, from school admission to opening a bank account. “In such a situation, every detail on it must be correct,” Qasba said.