ETV Bharat / state

Aadesh Bapu Feeds The Hungry In Ahmedabad, One Incident Changed His Life

Ahmedabad: For the last three years, a man in Ahmedabad has been ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry. Known affectionately as Aadesh Bapu or Babubhai Panchal has been feeding 100 to 150 people every evening at Lalbhai Ki Dal in Dariyapur.

His selfless service, born out of a life-changing incident, has turned him into a messiah for the hungry and homeless. It all began three years ago when a stranger knocked on Babubhai’s door asking for food. At the time, there was nothing in the house to offer. The helplessness of that moment left a deep mark on him.

From that day onwards, Babubhai, fondly called Babu Kaka, wanted to ensure that none would return hungry or thirsty from his door. Since then, except Sundays, food is served daily from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. A team of family members and local women begin cooking from 1:00 pm, preparing a fresh menu each day.

The meals often include traditional Gujarati dishes such as khaman, doodhpak, dalwada, puri and seasonal vegetables. “We never taste the food while cooking, yet people say the taste is unforgettable,” Babubhai said.