A Year Into Brutal Assault, Meerut Youth Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

Meerut: Hrithik Singh, a young man from Meerut, was found dead on Monday night in a suspected revenge killing. A year ago, he was brutally beaten and humiliated by a group of youths who urinated on him and made a video of the assault.
Last November, Hrithik was viciously attacked by a group of youths who beat him, urinated on him, and attempted to force him to drink urine. The perpetrators even filmed the humiliating incident, which went viral on social media. Although one accused, Ashish Malik was initially arrested, the family claims insufficient action was taken against the other attackers.
On Monday night, Hrithik's father Karan Singh received a call from a person named Rahul, requesting he come to the medical college emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered Hrithik's body was blue, with doctors confirming he was brought in dead.
The family strongly suspects the murder is a direct consequence of the previous assault and subsequent lack of police protection. "The accused were roaming freely, and now my son has been killed," Karan Singh stated, alleging that the police's inaction emboldened the attackers.
The incident highlights a disturbing pattern of violence and potential systemic failure in protecting victims. Hrithik, who had recently completed his 12th standard and was preparing for competitive exams, is survived by his parents and two sisters.
Local authorities have taken the body for post-mortem, with City SP Ayush Vikram Singh stating that a thorough investigation is underway.