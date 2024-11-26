ETV Bharat / state

A Year Into Brutal Assault, Meerut Youth Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

Meerut: Hrithik Singh, a young man from Meerut, was found dead on Monday night in a suspected revenge killing. A year ago, he was brutally beaten and humiliated by a group of youths who urinated on him and made a video of the assault.

Last November, Hrithik was viciously attacked by a group of youths who beat him, urinated on him, and attempted to force him to drink urine. The perpetrators even filmed the humiliating incident, which went viral on social media. Although one accused, Ashish Malik was initially arrested, the family claims insufficient action was taken against the other attackers.

On Monday night, Hrithik's father Karan Singh received a call from a person named Rahul, requesting he come to the medical college emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered Hrithik's body was blue, with doctors confirming he was brought in dead.