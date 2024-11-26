ETV Bharat / state

A Year Into Brutal Assault, Meerut Youth Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder

Last November, Hrithik was viciously attacked by a group of youths who beat him, urinated on him, and attempted to force him to drink urine.

A Year Into Brutal Assault, Meerut Youth Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder
Screengrab from the brutal assault last year (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Meerut: Hrithik Singh, a young man from Meerut, was found dead on Monday night in a suspected revenge killing. A year ago, he was brutally beaten and humiliated by a group of youths who urinated on him and made a video of the assault.

Last November, Hrithik was viciously attacked by a group of youths who beat him, urinated on him, and attempted to force him to drink urine. The perpetrators even filmed the humiliating incident, which went viral on social media. Although one accused, Ashish Malik was initially arrested, the family claims insufficient action was taken against the other attackers.

On Monday night, Hrithik's father Karan Singh received a call from a person named Rahul, requesting he come to the medical college emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered Hrithik's body was blue, with doctors confirming he was brought in dead.

The family strongly suspects the murder is a direct consequence of the previous assault and subsequent lack of police protection. "The accused were roaming freely, and now my son has been killed," Karan Singh stated, alleging that the police's inaction emboldened the attackers.

The incident highlights a disturbing pattern of violence and potential systemic failure in protecting victims. Hrithik, who had recently completed his 12th standard and was preparing for competitive exams, is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Local authorities have taken the body for post-mortem, with City SP Ayush Vikram Singh stating that a thorough investigation is underway.

Meerut: Hrithik Singh, a young man from Meerut, was found dead on Monday night in a suspected revenge killing. A year ago, he was brutally beaten and humiliated by a group of youths who urinated on him and made a video of the assault.

Last November, Hrithik was viciously attacked by a group of youths who beat him, urinated on him, and attempted to force him to drink urine. The perpetrators even filmed the humiliating incident, which went viral on social media. Although one accused, Ashish Malik was initially arrested, the family claims insufficient action was taken against the other attackers.

On Monday night, Hrithik's father Karan Singh received a call from a person named Rahul, requesting he come to the medical college emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered Hrithik's body was blue, with doctors confirming he was brought in dead.

The family strongly suspects the murder is a direct consequence of the previous assault and subsequent lack of police protection. "The accused were roaming freely, and now my son has been killed," Karan Singh stated, alleging that the police's inaction emboldened the attackers.

The incident highlights a disturbing pattern of violence and potential systemic failure in protecting victims. Hrithik, who had recently completed his 12th standard and was preparing for competitive exams, is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Local authorities have taken the body for post-mortem, with City SP Ayush Vikram Singh stating that a thorough investigation is underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER IN MEERUTMEERUT CRIME NEWSMEERUT NEWSUP NEWSMEERUT YOUTH DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.