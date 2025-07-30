A Year After Wayanad Landslide, Little Naisa Mol And Mother Continue To Wait To Rebuild Their Lives

Wayanad: Five-year-old Naisa Mol, running around without a care in the world, probably doesn't remember what happened a year ago. She and her mother, Jaseela, are the only ones from their family who survived the terrible night of July 30, 2024, when the landslides hit Wayanad in Kerala.

Naisa Mol's father, two sisters, and her maternal uncle's family all died that night.

Jaseela, a survivor of the landslide that swept Kerala's Wayanad, said," This incident happened around 1 o'clock. My elder brother, his wife, and their children had come home to stay at that time. I was laying out the bedding for them. I had given them tea, and just as I was spreading the mat, I heard a sound. I couldn’t understand what it was".

"Then suddenly, I went to my husband's room and my daughter who was asleep. I ran to them and told them that there could be a landslide. There was a loud bang nearby. I was sure that something was about to happen. I held my daughter in one hand, and soon after, water gushed in and swept everyone else away," she said.

Naisa Mol's mother added," I couldn’t fully grasp what was happening as the water carried us away to a lower place, but my daughter was still in my arms. Then, the water eventually receded from there, and what remained was just slush, stones, and mud. After that, I ran with my daughter."

After the tragedy, Naisa Mol became a media favourite thanks to her meeting and sweet interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the relief camp she lived in with her mother. So much so that the child is very fond of Modi papa, as she calls the PM.

"When the PM came near our bed, my daughter first greeted him with a 'Namaste'. Then, when he extended his hand, she also extended hers and shook hands with him. After that, he gently held her close… and as if he already knew her well, she reached out and touched his beard. He stood there with her," the mother added.

The mother further said," The others who were there also explained it to the Prime Minister, but what they were saying, nobody translated it for us. But by looking at their facial expressions, we felt that he was emotionally connecting with us and sharing our grief. But nothing really happened after that".

But the struggles of the mother-daughter pair haven't ended, despite the attention. For Jaseela, who lost everything in the landslide, Naisa Mol is her entire world. A year after the tragedy, Jaseela and Naisa Mol are among the group of people still waiting for a chance to build their lives anew. (With PTI Inputs).