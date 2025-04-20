A Yatra To The Well Twice Daily: Maharashtra Village's Struggle Amid Drinking Water Crisis

Amravati: Tribals at Kohana village in Melghat in Maharashtra's Amravati district are facing a severe water crisis with around 1200 households forced to rely on a single distant village well.

A 'Yatra' To The Well

Located atop a high hill in Chikhaldara taluka of Melghat, local residents in Kohana throng the village well located half a kilometer away in the field of Subhash Bhusum on the Chikhaldara road twice daily—from 7 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 6 pm to get their containers filled with water.

Maharashtra Village's Struggle Amid Drinking Water Crisis (ETV Bharat)

Children, youths and women rush to the well with buckets and pitchers in their hands as if a yatra has been held at the well. Seven to eight buckets tied with ropes are lowered at the same time to draw water from the well for the villagers.

Daily Struggle For Drinking Water

Deepak Sabulala Dhikar, a local from Kohana said that the village faces an acute water crisis especially during summers when even the wells dug by the authorities are bereft of water.

"The government has introduced a water supply scheme in the village. The wells dug by the Jeevan Pradhikaran for this water supply scheme do not have any water in the summer,” he said. Dhikar said that the two wells dug in the village have dried up forcing them to fetch water from far away.

Difficult Terrain

The local administration has started water supply through tankers in a total of sixty villages in Melghat this year. Efforts have been started by the Zilla Parishad's water supply department to overcome water scarcity in many villages in Melghat under the scarcity elimination plan. However, the water scarcity situation in Melghat is very dire and the struggle of villagers in many villages for water is never-ending. The situation is worst in villages like Madizhadap, Makhala, Chunkhadi, Khadimal, Chaurakund, Malur, Khokmar and Bhrutram.

Although the district administration is arranging tankers for the shortage-affected villages in Melghat, there are thirty to forty villages where even tankers cannot reach due to difficult terrain.

Avinash Bethe, another local said that they have to trek half a kilometer twice daily to reach the well for drinking water while the two wells in the middle of the village have dried up.

Village women who fetch water from the well too complained about water scarcity in Kohana saying they have to scale difficult terrain to get drinking water.

Melghat, which is spread over two talukas, Chikhaldara and Dharani, has a total of 313 villages. Out of these 313 villages, except for a handful of villages, the villagers struggle for drinking water in every village during the summer season.