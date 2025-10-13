A Woodworm That Needs No Partner For Reproduction And Is Harmless To Humans
Despite being smaller in size, these insects are incredibly resilient and play a subtle but important role in the ecosystem by feeding on plant material.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: It looks like a piece of dried grass at initial glance, almost invisible against the greenery. But this tiny creature — a woodworm scientifically named Caracius morosus — holds some extraordinary secrets. Belonging to the Phasmatodea family, this insect was recently captured on camera by Eenadu-ETV Bharat at the Hyderabad RTC crossroads.
What sets this woodworm apart is its unique reproductive ability. Unlike most insects that require a male and female to produce offspring, this species can give birth without a partner, a phenomenon known as parthenogenesis. This means a single female can lay eggs and ensure the continuation of her species without mating, a rare and fascinating trait in the insect world.
These woodworms live primarily on tree shoots and leaves, feeding silently while blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Their camouflage, combined with minimal movement, helps them evade predators such as birds and frogs.
Despite being smaller in size, these insects are incredibly resilient and play a subtle but important role in the ecosystem by feeding on plant material. Their lifespan is relatively short, typically eight to 10 months, yet their ability to reproduce independently ensures that the species continues without relying on traditional mating processes.
Importantly, humans have nothing to fear from these woodworms, as Dr Bakshi Ravinder Rao, associate professor in the Department of Zoology at MVS Government College in Mahbubnagar, confirms that these insects pose no risk to humans.
This tiny creature is a reminder of nature's ingenuity and adaptability. It survives in plain sight, reproduces without a partner, and evades predators with remarkable stealth. While it may seem inconspicuous, the woodworm is a fascinating example of the diverse and often surprising strategies life has evolved to thrive on our planet.
Also Read