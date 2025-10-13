ETV Bharat / state

A Woodworm That Needs No Partner For Reproduction And Is Harmless To Humans

Hyderabad: It looks like a piece of dried grass at initial glance, almost invisible against the greenery. But this tiny creature — a woodworm scientifically named Caracius morosus — holds some extraordinary secrets. Belonging to the Phasmatodea family, this insect was recently captured on camera by Eenadu-ETV Bharat at the Hyderabad RTC crossroads.

What sets this woodworm apart is its unique reproductive ability. Unlike most insects that require a male and female to produce offspring, this species can give birth without a partner, a phenomenon known as parthenogenesis. This means a single female can lay eggs and ensure the continuation of her species without mating, a rare and fascinating trait in the insect world.

These woodworms live primarily on tree shoots and leaves, feeding silently while blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Their camouflage, combined with minimal movement, helps them evade predators such as birds and frogs.