ETV Bharat / state

A Woodworm That Needs No Partner For Reproduction And Is Harmless To Humans

Despite being smaller in size, these insects are incredibly resilient and play a subtle but important role in the ecosystem by feeding on plant material.

The woodworm scientifically named Caracius morosus.
The woodworm scientifically named Caracius morosus. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: It looks like a piece of dried grass at initial glance, almost invisible against the greenery. But this tiny creature — a woodworm scientifically named Caracius morosus — holds some extraordinary secrets. Belonging to the Phasmatodea family, this insect was recently captured on camera by Eenadu-ETV Bharat at the Hyderabad RTC crossroads.

What sets this woodworm apart is its unique reproductive ability. Unlike most insects that require a male and female to produce offspring, this species can give birth without a partner, a phenomenon known as parthenogenesis. This means a single female can lay eggs and ensure the continuation of her species without mating, a rare and fascinating trait in the insect world.

These woodworms live primarily on tree shoots and leaves, feeding silently while blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Their camouflage, combined with minimal movement, helps them evade predators such as birds and frogs.

Despite being smaller in size, these insects are incredibly resilient and play a subtle but important role in the ecosystem by feeding on plant material. Their lifespan is relatively short, typically eight to 10 months, yet their ability to reproduce independently ensures that the species continues without relying on traditional mating processes.

Importantly, humans have nothing to fear from these woodworms, as Dr Bakshi Ravinder Rao, associate professor in the Department of Zoology at MVS Government College in Mahbubnagar, confirms that these insects pose no risk to humans.

This tiny creature is a reminder of nature's ingenuity and adaptability. It survives in plain sight, reproduces without a partner, and evades predators with remarkable stealth. While it may seem inconspicuous, the woodworm is a fascinating example of the diverse and often surprising strategies life has evolved to thrive on our planet.

Also Read

  1. Study Documents 283 Species Of Insects, Spiders In Kaziranga
  2. Assam Scientists To Unleash Predator 'Assassin Bugs' To Combat Pests In Tea Plantation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CARACIUS MOROSUSPARTHENOGENESISMVS GOVERNMENT COLLEGEENTOMOLOGYINSECT OF PHASMATODEA FAMILY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.