'A Vote For Change In Bihar, India Alliance Is Forming The Next Government,' Says CPI(ML) Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya
Bhattacharya asserted that if the INDIA alliance gets the majority, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Bihar
Published : September 16, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: In the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the clamour for a "vote for change" is a key theme shaping the political landscape. Several factors contribute to this narrative, including the 20-year rule of the Nitish Kumar government, the opposition's campaign strategies, and the SIR exercise controversy impacting the voter sentiment.
Dipankar Bhattacharya, the CPI(ML) National General Secretary, has been associated with Bihar politics for decades. He first became the General Secretary of the Indian People's Front and had been deeply associated with the ultra-left politics.
Bhattacharya asserted that this time the India Alliance government is going to be formed in Bihar, and if it gets the majority, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister.
A powerful orator, Bhattacharya was the top ranker in the 1979 higher secondary board examination and holds a Master of Statistics degree from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation has been a significant force within Bihar politics, particularly within the state's main opposition coalition. The party's sustained struggles on issues affecting the poor and marginalized have allowed it to have a strong foothold as a political entity in Bihar and Jharkhand, and have allowed it to play a key role within the Indian Alliance (Mahagatbandhan) in the upcoming Bihar state assembly polls 2026.
The CPI(ML) has demanded 43 seats in the alliance this time after it performed extremely well in the 2020 Bihar assembly, having won 12 seats and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, winning two crucial seats.
Bhattacharya, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, spoke about various aspects of the upcoming contest.
Here are some of the excerpts of the interview
The Bihar assembly election is likely to be held in October-November. There is a rift between the constituent parties of the India Alliance regarding seat sharing in the Bihar Assembly elections. After the success of the Voter Adhikar (Rights) Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is demanding at least 90 seats, 20 more than it had contested in 2020.
Voter list dispute and public concern
Bhattacharya expressed concern over the voter list dispute that came up during the elections. He said that due to the announcement of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) by the Election Commission, the names of many people were not in the voter list, which has created confusion among the public on the eve of elections. He said that this has become a fight for Voter Adhikar (rights), and people of the entire Bihar are struggling for it.
Big victory of Bihar against SIR
He claimed that the people of Bihar have fought a decisive battle against SIR. He said that many arbitrary moves of the Election Commission had to be curtailed ultimately by the Supreme Court due to public pressure and agitation. The public forced the commission to bow down on three major issues, which he considers a big victory for democracy.
First victory in voter revision
He said that the Election Commission wanted to complete the voter revision in Bihar within a month in July, which was a very short time. When there was an agitation against this, the commission had to allow only filling out the form and submitting the documents later. This was the first victory.
The fight went to the Supreme Court
He further observed that in the month of August, when the commission was not ready to make the voter list public, the matter was taken to the Supreme Court. After the intervention of the apex court, the commission was forced to publish the list. This was the second major victory for the Alliance.
Acceptance of Aadhar
The commission was not ready to accept the Aadhaar card as a valid identity card earlier, but after the order of the Supreme Court on August 22, it was also recognised. This was the third big victory.
Two crore names saved from deletion
Dipankar Bhattacharya made a serious allegation and said that under the SIR exercise, the Commission was preparing to delete the names of about two crore voters, but due to public protest, this number came down to 65 lakh. Some of these names are also being added again now. He called it the result of the vigilance and struggle of the people of Bihar.
This election is going to change the government
Bhattacharya expressed confidence that this time the election is not just about issues, but an election of change. He said that during the Voter Rights Yatra, he saw the anger of the people and the resolve for change in every part of the state. He said that people are ready to change the government. Change in Bihar is not too new.
Why were no objections lodged against SIR?
Amidst questions being raised on the silence of political parties against SIR, CPI(ML) National General Secretary said that his party was the first to lodge widespread objections across Bihar. After them, some objections were also lodged by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and then the Indian National Congress. He alleged that the Election Commission tried to mislead the Supreme Court and wanted to show serious negligence and flaws in the voter list.
The commission is running away from responsibility under the guise of BLA
The CPI(ML) Liberation leader said that the role of BLA (Booth Level Agent) in elections is to help keep the voter list clean, but the main responsibility lies with the Election Commission. He alleged that the Commission is retreating from its duties and trying to blame political parties under the guise of BLA. The Election Commission is running away from the responsibility of conducting fair elections, but now the public will not let them hide, he said.
SIR is not a medicine; it is a process that increases the disease
Dipankar Bhattacharya criticised the SIR process and said that there was irregularity from the very beginning. He sarcastically said that if the dosage of the medicine is wrong, then the disease increases. SIR is not a cure, but has become a process that increases the disease. He believes that the SIR is an attack on the voting rights of the people of Bihar, which the public will no longer tolerate.
