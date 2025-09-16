ETV Bharat / state

'A Vote For Change In Bihar, India Alliance Is Forming The Next Government,' Says CPI(ML) Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: In the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the clamour for a "vote for change" is a key theme shaping the political landscape. Several factors contribute to this narrative, including the 20-year rule of the Nitish Kumar government, the opposition's campaign strategies, and the SIR exercise controversy impacting the voter sentiment.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, the CPI(ML) National General Secretary, has been associated with Bihar politics for decades. He first became the General Secretary of the Indian People's Front and had been deeply associated with the ultra-left politics.

Bhattacharya asserted that this time the India Alliance government is going to be formed in Bihar, and if it gets the majority, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister.

A powerful orator, Bhattacharya was the top ranker in the 1979 higher secondary board examination and holds a Master of Statistics degree from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation has been a significant force within Bihar politics, particularly within the state's main opposition coalition. The party's sustained struggles on issues affecting the poor and marginalized have allowed it to have a strong foothold as a political entity in Bihar and Jharkhand, and have allowed it to play a key role within the Indian Alliance (Mahagatbandhan) in the upcoming Bihar state assembly polls 2026.

The CPI(ML) has demanded 43 seats in the alliance this time after it performed extremely well in the 2020 Bihar assembly, having won 12 seats and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, winning two crucial seats.

Bhattacharya, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, spoke about various aspects of the upcoming contest.

Here are some of the excerpts of the interview

The Bihar assembly election is likely to be held in October-November. There is a rift between the constituent parties of the India Alliance regarding seat sharing in the Bihar Assembly elections. After the success of the Voter Adhikar (Rights) Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is demanding at least 90 seats, 20 more than it had contested in 2020.

Voter list dispute and public concern

Bhattacharya expressed concern over the voter list dispute that came up during the elections. He said that due to the announcement of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) by the Election Commission, the names of many people were not in the voter list, which has created confusion among the public on the eve of elections. He said that this has become a fight for Voter Adhikar (rights), and people of the entire Bihar are struggling for it.

Big victory of Bihar against SIR

He claimed that the people of Bihar have fought a decisive battle against SIR. He said that many arbitrary moves of the Election Commission had to be curtailed ultimately by the Supreme Court due to public pressure and agitation. The public forced the commission to bow down on three major issues, which he considers a big victory for democracy.

First victory in voter revision