A Telangana Village Without Identity: Sundarnagar Residents Wage Grim Battle

Bereft of amenities, 500 people of the village demand that their village be either integrated to an existing panchayat or recognised as an independent one.

A Telangana Village Without Identity: Sundarnagar Residents Wage A Grim Battle
Sundarnagar residents await amenities. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Adilabad: Sundarnagar, a small village in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana, is home to about 500 people but remains in administrative limbo. The village has no affiliation with nearby panchayats. Naturally, residents are excluded from benefits of government schemes and essential development activities for over 18 years.

A village without a panchayat

The plight of Sundarnagar stems from its ambiguous status. Despite being equidistant from Indravelli and Yemaikunta villages, it has not been incorporated into either panchayat. This anomaly dates back to 2006 when the government distributed 4.20 acres of land to 90 homeless families near Bamne Nandev under the Indravelli gram panchayat. Over time, this area evolved into Sundarnagar but remained without a designated panchayat.

Challenges faced by residents

The lack of administrative inclusion has led to hardships. Residents cannot access schemes like pensions, ration cards, or subsidies. The village lacks proper roads, schools, canals, or other basic facilities.

Vital documents like death or birth certificates are unattainable. For instance, Manteni Tejaswini’s mother passed away earlier this year, but she couldn’t secure a death certificate due to the village’s undefined jurisdiction.

Minimal support

Locals said while officials have provided two boreholes for drinking water, and the then-district collector facilitated electricity in 2016, these efforts are not sufficient. "The absence of a revenue panchayat means no sustained development initiatives are undertaken," a villager said.

Despite mentions of Sundarnagar in the comprehensive survey under Indravelli mandal and the social survey carried out under Yemaikunta village, the administrative ambiguity persists. District panchayat officer Srilatha has assured that the villagers' demand for a separate panchayat will be reported to the government.

The residents of Sundarnagar are demanding that their village be either integrated to an existing panchayat or recognised as an independent one. Otherwise, they will remain excluded from essential services and support systems, struggling to secure their rightful place on the administrative map.

ADILABADTELANGANA VILLAGE WITHOUT IDENTITY

