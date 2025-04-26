A Unique Experiment Bears Fruit: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Erasu Pratap Reddy Cultivates Expensive Miyazaki Mangoes In Nandyal

Nandyala: In a unique experiment, TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Erasu Pratap Reddy from Nandyal district has successfully cultivated the world-renowned Miyazaki mango, a variety known for its premium price tag.
The mango, developed by Japanese scientists, was once sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg in Bangladesh, attracting global attention for its exceptional taste and high nutritional value, including high levels of beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin A, and folic acid.
It is learnt that Reddy has grown the rare mango variety domestically after he purchased six Miyazaki plants at a Mango Mela exhibition in Bangladesh two years ago and planted them on his farm in Panyam. With guidance from the horticulture department, he ensured that the plants were protected from pests and diseases. His perseverance paid off this year, as the plants bore fruit.
Reddy has turned his Panyam farm into an experimental field, cultivating a variety of rare mango species. He has planted 1,500 plants from 20 famous mango varieties, sourced from Bangladesh with 400 of these plants flourishing in his farm.
Some of the varieties he’s successfully growing include:
- Banana Mango
Known for being peelable like a banana.
- Red Ivory
A large mango variety, weighing 1.5 kilograms, with small 30-gram fruits.
- Tommy Atkins
A variety with a lower sweetness, preferred by diabetic patients.
- Honeydew Mango
Extremely sweet in flavor.
- Naamdak Mango
A fast-growing variety, reaching 8 feet in two years with abundant fruit production.
- With his efforts, Reddy is setting a new benchmark for mango cultivation in the region and demonstrating how innovative farming practices can yield exceptional results.
