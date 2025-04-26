ETV Bharat / state

A Unique Experiment Bears Fruit: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Erasu Pratap Reddy Cultivates Expensive Miyazaki Mangoes In Nandyal

Nandyala: In a unique experiment, TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Erasu Pratap Reddy from Nandyal district has successfully cultivated the world-renowned Miyazaki mango, a variety known for its premium price tag.

The mango, developed by Japanese scientists, was once sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg in Bangladesh, attracting global attention for its exceptional taste and high nutritional value, including high levels of beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin A, and folic acid.

It is learnt that Reddy has grown the rare mango variety domestically after he purchased six Miyazaki plants at a Mango Mela exhibition in Bangladesh two years ago and planted them on his farm in Panyam. With guidance from the horticulture department, he ensured that the plants were protected from pests and diseases. His perseverance paid off this year, as the plants bore fruit.