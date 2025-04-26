ETV Bharat / state

A Unique Experiment Bears Fruit: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Erasu Pratap Reddy Cultivates Expensive Miyazaki Mangoes In Nandyal

Reddy hailing had purchased six Miyazaki mango plants at a Mango Mela exhibition in Bangladesh two years ago which have now born fruits.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Erasu Pratap Reddy Cultivates Expensive Miyazaki Mangoes In Nandyala
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Erasu Pratap Reddy Cultivates Expensive Miyazaki Mangoes In Nandyala (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nandyala: In a unique experiment, TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Erasu Pratap Reddy from Nandyal district has successfully cultivated the world-renowned Miyazaki mango, a variety known for its premium price tag.

The mango, developed by Japanese scientists, was once sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg in Bangladesh, attracting global attention for its exceptional taste and high nutritional value, including high levels of beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin A, and folic acid.

It is learnt that Reddy has grown the rare mango variety domestically after he purchased six Miyazaki plants at a Mango Mela exhibition in Bangladesh two years ago and planted them on his farm in Panyam. With guidance from the horticulture department, he ensured that the plants were protected from pests and diseases. His perseverance paid off this year, as the plants bore fruit.

Reddy has turned his Panyam farm into an experimental field, cultivating a variety of rare mango species. He has planted 1,500 plants from 20 famous mango varieties, sourced from Bangladesh with 400 of these plants flourishing in his farm.

Some of the varieties he’s successfully growing include:

  • Banana Mango
    Known for being peelable like a banana.
  • Red Ivory
    A large mango variety, weighing 1.5 kilograms, with small 30-gram fruits.
  • Tommy Atkins
    A variety with a lower sweetness, preferred by diabetic patients.
  • Honeydew Mango
    Extremely sweet in flavor.
  • Naamdak Mango
    A fast-growing variety, reaching 8 feet in two years with abundant fruit production.
  • With his efforts, Reddy is setting a new benchmark for mango cultivation in the region and demonstrating how innovative farming practices can yield exceptional results.

Read more:

Nandyala: In a unique experiment, TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Erasu Pratap Reddy from Nandyal district has successfully cultivated the world-renowned Miyazaki mango, a variety known for its premium price tag.

The mango, developed by Japanese scientists, was once sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg in Bangladesh, attracting global attention for its exceptional taste and high nutritional value, including high levels of beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin A, and folic acid.

It is learnt that Reddy has grown the rare mango variety domestically after he purchased six Miyazaki plants at a Mango Mela exhibition in Bangladesh two years ago and planted them on his farm in Panyam. With guidance from the horticulture department, he ensured that the plants were protected from pests and diseases. His perseverance paid off this year, as the plants bore fruit.

Reddy has turned his Panyam farm into an experimental field, cultivating a variety of rare mango species. He has planted 1,500 plants from 20 famous mango varieties, sourced from Bangladesh with 400 of these plants flourishing in his farm.

Some of the varieties he’s successfully growing include:

  • Banana Mango
    Known for being peelable like a banana.
  • Red Ivory
    A large mango variety, weighing 1.5 kilograms, with small 30-gram fruits.
  • Tommy Atkins
    A variety with a lower sweetness, preferred by diabetic patients.
  • Honeydew Mango
    Extremely sweet in flavor.
  • Naamdak Mango
    A fast-growing variety, reaching 8 feet in two years with abundant fruit production.
  • With his efforts, Reddy is setting a new benchmark for mango cultivation in the region and demonstrating how innovative farming practices can yield exceptional results.

Read more:

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIYAZAKI MANGOESERASU PRATAP REDDY MIYAZAKI MANGOMIYAZAKI MANGO IN NANDYALMIYAZAKI MANGO NANDYALA ERASU REDDY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.