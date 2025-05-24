Minor Child Dies After An Almond Gets Stuck In His Throat

Dharmashala: A two-and-half-year-old child Manvik Singh died after an almond stuck in his throat, officials said on Saturday. The incident happened on May 22 in Sunagada Panchayat in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

The child's kin allege that the ambulance reached their house one and a half hours late and so the child could not get timely treatment and passed away.

It is understood that the child while playing in the house reached the kitchen and he removed a few almonds from a bowl. While eating one almond, it got stuck into his throat. When Manvik's mother Neha saw it, she asked for help. His grandfather Santokh Singh and father Mandeep Singh immediately took Manvik to a Community Health Centre but since an ENT was not available there, the child was referred to Tanda Medical College.

"Since the ambulance came late, we reached Tanda Medical College late. Upon arrival, the doctors declared the child dead," Manvik's kin said.

Santokh Singh said, "If the ambulance had come on time, then the child could have been saved." Rajesh Guleri, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kangra said, "We do not have any information about the incident, if anyone is found guilty, necessary action will be taken."

The incident has shown that parents need to be careful with their children.