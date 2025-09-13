ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 9 Dead, 20 Injured As Truck Ploughs Into Ganesha Procession

A combination of top and ground photos showing the truck ploughing into the Ganesh immersion procession. ( Screengrab from videos shared on X )

Published : September 13, 2025

Hassan: At least nine people were killed, and over 20 others were injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in a village in Karnataka's Hassan district on Friday night. Among the injured, at least eight individuals are currently in critical condition. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. The incident occurred at Mosale Hosahalli village around 8.45 pm during the final day of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Most of the deceased are young boys. Over 20 people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment. Videos of the crash shared on social media show the truck ploughing into a crowd of youth part of the immersion procession. The truck first hits a two-wheeler on the road parallel to the road on which the procession was being carried out, before veering right and ploughing into the young devotees.