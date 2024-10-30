ETV Bharat / state

A Tribal Village In Chhindwara Don't Celebrate Diwali But Observe Mourning, Here's Why

Chhindwara: On Diwali, when every house is illuminated and the country is in a mood of celebrations, it is mourning for a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. The tribals here neither light diyas nor celebrate as they mourn for a month and a quarter after Dussehra.

Named after the demon-king of Lanka in Hindu mythology, the Ravanwada village in Chhindwara mourn the death of the 10-headed antagonist and so on Diwali, they keep themselves away from all kinds of celebration.

Mahesh Sarathi, district president of All India Tribal Development Council, said, "It is a mourning period for the tribals following Ravana's death. The tribals believe that Ravana and Meghnath protect them from disasters. They feel on Dussehra, Rama defeated Ravana after which, the latter attained martyrdom. So there is neither any lighting nor any kind of celebration on Diwali".

The Ravanwada village has a Ravana temple, situated on a hilltop. On the occasion of Dussehra, when Ravana effigy is burnt as a symbol of the victory of good over evil across the country, here the demon king is worshipped followed by a prolonged period of mourning.