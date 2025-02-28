A Trench And Alert Villagers: How Was Pune Rape Accused Dattatray Gade Arrested

Pune: Pune rape accused Dattatray Gade (35) gave the police a tough time and tried his best to evade arrest. But news of his alleged involvement in the crime and alertness of residents of a village where he hid landed him in police net.

Gade had been on the run since committing the heinous crime, prompting a large-scale manhunt involving 13 police teams, including the crime branch and a dog squad. The search spanned through a sugarcane field in Shirur, where Gade was last suspected to be hiding. The breakthrough came at around 10:30 pm on Thursday when Gade showed up at his relative Mahesh Bahirat’s house at Ghunat village in Shirur. His relatives acted promptly, informing the police of his presence. During his brief visit, Gade reportedly asked for water and fled the house immediately.

Acting on the tip-off, police intensified their search in the surrounding areas and deployed a dog squad to track Gade’s movements. During the operation, officers discovered a discarded shirt belonging to Gade and provided its scent to the dog squad. The trained dogs traced the scent trail but found that Gade had not retraced his original route. Instead, Gade had dug a small trench near a canal close to his relative’s house and hid in it. His hiding spot was so discreet that it might have gone unnoticed if not for alert local villagers who spotted him and confirmed his identity. The police then swiftly moved in and arrested him.

Following his capture, Gade was immediately taken to Pune. The special investigation team from Swargate Police Station took him into custody. He is scheduled to be produced in court on Friday. The police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the accused. The government was heavily criticised for the police's failure to find the culprit. Early morning on Tuesday, the rape victim, a working woman, arrived at the Swargate bus terminus to board a bus to return to her home in Phaltan, Maharashtra. The accused approached her, and said that her bus was parked nearby, took her inside and raped her. After the assault, the accused left the spot while the woman boarded a Phaltan-bound bus. She later discussed this with one of her friends, who forced her to report the incident to the police. After examining CCTV footage, the accused was identified and a medical report confirmed the assault.