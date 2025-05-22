A Testament To The Legendary Pandavas In Exile: Ancient Krimchi Temples In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur Stand The Test Of Times

By Ashish Dutt

Udhampur: A group of seven 8th and 9th century temples believed to have been built by the legendary Pandavas in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have stood the test of times and stand as a testament to the region's glorious history and rich architecture.

Ancient Krimchi Temples In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur Stand The Test Of Times (ETV Bharat)

Udhampur's Krimchi temple is a complex of seven ancient Hindu temples located in Udhampur district of Jammu division of Jammu and Kashmir. It is located on the banks of the Birunala stream in Krimchi village, 12 km from Udhampur district headquarters. The group of temples is locally known as 'Pandav Mandir'.

'Built By The Pandavas In One Night Of 6 Months Duration'

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, these temples were built during the 8th to 9th centuries AD. Popular belief says that the Pandavas had asked the king of the time, Raja Keechak, for a place to stay during their exile and built the temple in a single night, believed to be of 6 months duration. The temples were dedicated to Lord Shiva by the Pandavas. However, temples number 6 and 7 were damaged several centuries ago.

Legend has it that Krimchi, which was also known as "Kunti Nagar" in ancient times, was one of the places of stay of the Pandavas during their exile.

According to mythology, King Keechak was said to be the creator of the city and state of Krimchi. It is also said that the Pandavas stayed there for a long time in exile. Since the temples were built in the 8th century, these temple complexes reflect the depth of Indo-Greek architecture.

ASI Takeover

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has in recent years taken over the temple complex with people from far and wide coming to see these temples. But locals complain about lack of facilities at the protected monument which could attract more and more visitors. People demanded that the administration and the government should pay more attention and appealed to the people to visit the place.

An official in the ASI told ETV Bharat that various projects including a museum at the site of the temples are underway to revive the past glory of the protected monument and attract more and more people to the place.

Architecture And Features

The architecture of the temples also shows the influence of the Hellenistic world, with semi-divine figures carved on the walls, which are different from Indian sculptures. These figures have large eyes, large nose, round face and curved hands, which are close to the Hellenistic world. The paintings and details engraved on the walls of the temples are also worth seeing, which reflect the remains of the Indo-Greek past.

Krimchi temples are an important part of the history and culture of Jammu and Kashmir. These temples are an important pilgrimage site for the local people. The architecture of these temples has a blend of Hellenistic and Indian art, creating a unique and attractive place.