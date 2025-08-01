ETV Bharat / state

A Tech Innovator Shares Secret Success Hacks For Women In Leadership

Hyderabad: As a growing number of women steadily break the male bastion and the glass ceiling in the corporate world, Jaya Vaidyanathan, the digital CEO of Bahwan Cybertech (BCT), shared her views on the subject. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, she shared the key qualities girls need to nurture if they want to rise in the corporate world and lead with impact.

The evolution of leadership

"Collaboration is the new leadership. We should be willing to learn from anyone, juniors, men, anyone," she said. Gone are the days of the top-down, command-style leadership. Today, being a leader means being open, collaborative, and willing to learn from everyone around you, says Jaya.

Overcoming self-doubt

"Many girls struggle with self-doubt. This imposter syndrome has to go," she pointed out.

According to her, the internal battle women face when stepping into leadership roles can often be the biggest hurdle. Jaya insisted that it's time women shake off the imposter syndrome and trust their capabilities.

"I’ve always chosen the hard path, engineering, investment banking, running large organisations. That’s how I knew what I was made of." Her journey speaks for itself. She didn’t opt for the easy way; she embraced challenges head-on. It’s in struggle, she believes, that real leadership qualities are revealed.

Work-life balance

"I’m a mother, daughter, daughter-in-law and entrepreneur, but I’ve never lost myself," Jaya emphasised. She spoke about the importance of balance and cautioned against burnout. While many women try to do it all, she warned against falling into the superwoman syndrome.