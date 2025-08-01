A Tech Innovator Shares Secret Success Hacks For Women In Leadership

Hyderabad: As a growing number of women steadily break the male bastion and the glass ceiling in the corporate world, Jaya Vaidyanathan, the digital CEO of Bahwan Cybertech (BCT), shared her views on the subject. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, she shared the key qualities girls need to nurture if they want to rise in the corporate world and lead with impact.
The evolution of leadership
"Collaboration is the new leadership. We should be willing to learn from anyone, juniors, men, anyone," she said. Gone are the days of the top-down, command-style leadership. Today, being a leader means being open, collaborative, and willing to learn from everyone around you, says Jaya.
Overcoming self-doubt
"Many girls struggle with self-doubt. This imposter syndrome has to go," she pointed out.
According to her, the internal battle women face when stepping into leadership roles can often be the biggest hurdle. Jaya insisted that it's time women shake off the imposter syndrome and trust their capabilities.
"I’ve always chosen the hard path, engineering, investment banking, running large organisations. That’s how I knew what I was made of." Her journey speaks for itself. She didn’t opt for the easy way; she embraced challenges head-on. It’s in struggle, she believes, that real leadership qualities are revealed.
Work-life balance
"I’m a mother, daughter, daughter-in-law and entrepreneur, but I’ve never lost myself," Jaya emphasised. She spoke about the importance of balance and cautioned against burnout. While many women try to do it all, she warned against falling into the superwoman syndrome.
“Life priorities shift. Know what’s important at the moment and focus there. Work-life balance is not a luxury, it’s essential.”
Empowering others and importance of trust
"Trust your people. Give them freedom. Only then can you grow as a leader." A good leader, she says, is one who trusts their team. Delegating with confidence, empowering others, and nurturing shared goals are what separates true leaders from lone performers.
Hard work and humility are key
"Step out of your comfort zone. Let go of your ego." Jaya urged women to embrace discomfort, because that's where growth happens. “New opportunities won’t come if you keep playing it safe. You need patience, emotional control, and above all, humility.”
"When you're a leader, you're the first employee. If you quit halfway, it's not just you walking away; it's the trust of your team." Leadership, according to her, is not about power, but about responsibility. Every decision matters. Every commitment counts.
The takeaway
Girls aiming for leadership must focus on mindset, resilience, continuous learning, and emotional maturity. With the right support, both policy-driven and personal, India is poised to see more women rise to the top, she said.
“If today’s children see their mothers working, they’ll grow up respecting women more,” she says. A future of equal leadership starts now and it starts with belief," she signed off.