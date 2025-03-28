A Success In Bison Conservation, Debrigarh Sanctuary In Odisha Holds Fest Dedicated To The Species

Sambalpur/Bargarh: Bison herds roam freely across Debrigarh’s lush grasslands, deep within Odisha’s Hirakud Wildlife Division in Bargarh district. It is coming up as a stronghold for India’s bison (Indian gaur) population, home to 659 of the species, and making it one of the country’s most important conservation sites. Experts estimate that India is home to 85 percent of the world’s bison population.
Spanning 353 square kilometers, the Debrigarh sanctuary has vast grasslands, proximity to the Hirakud reservoir, and no interference of human settlements within the sanctuary area. This well-protected environment has given bison populations to thrive and grow, as human-wildlife conflict is minimal.
Recognising the importance of these animals, the Hirakud Wildlife Division organised India’s first-ever Bison Festival at Debrigarh Zero Point recently, bringing together wildlife experts, government officials, and local villagers to discuss on the strategies for conservation and sustainable eco-tourism in the long run.
Role of Local Communities in Conservation Success
One of the major reasons of Debrigarh’s success as a wildlife habitat is the active participation of local communities. Years ago, villages adjoining the sanctuary were relocated to create a protected wildlife zone. Since then, locals have played a crucial role in maintaining the sanctuary’s sanctity.
The Debrigarh Nature Camp is a model ecotourism initiative which has generated Rs 5 crore in revenue this year, with 80 percent of earnings straightaway benefiting local villagers involved in forest protection and tourism activities. Around 100 villagers manage the ecotourism camps, earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month.
“The success of Debrigarh’s conservation efforts is largely due to the local community’s commitment,” said Hirakud Wildlife DFO Anshupragyan Das. "Our flagship species of Debrigarh is Indian Bison. We could organise the festival because of the cooperation of the local people, students, teachers and all the stakeholders. We are taking people on safari to make them aware of the behaviour of the bison and how to protect it," she said.
Along with this, a training program has also been organised on how to reduce the conflict between humans and wildlife. There is hardly any human-wildlife conflict here because we have been getting help and cooperation from the local villagers, the DFO added.
Currently, 170 squads are providing protection in Debirigarh and retired army personnel also engaged. The security of the sanctuary is being monitored through modern equipment, drones and various apps. Along with this, all entry points are being monitored and camera traps in place which is why poaching has been prevented.
“Their cooperation with the administration, particularly during displacement, has allowed Debrigarh to turn a safe haven for the wildlife. The eco-tourism initiative created jobs but it has also strengthened wildlife conservation efforts among locals,” Das reaffirmed.
Authorities believe that with continued success, the Indian Bison Festival could become an international event in the next four to five years.
India’s First Bison Festival Highlights Conservation Efforts
The Indian Bison Festival, a first-of-its-kind initiative, was organised to raise awareness about bison conservation and their ecological significance. The event saw the participation of Uttaranchal RDC Sachin Ramachandra Yadav, North IG Himanshu Lal, Sambalpur RCCF T. Ashok Kumar, and Hirakud Wildlife DFO Ansupragya Das.
With eco-tourism expanding and wildlife numbers increasing, security has become a key focus area. North IG Himanshu Lal, who attended the Bison Festival said that a proposal would be sent to the state government for the establishment of a new police station near Debrigarh. “Since we are working towards making Debrigarh and the Hirakud reservoir a world-class tourist destination, safety measures should be prioritised. A dedicated police station will help protect tourists, prevent illegal poaching, and ensure better security in the area,” he stated.
Currently, 170 security squads, including retired army personnel and other forces, are deployed for wildlife protection in Debrigarh. Moreover, modern surveillance tools, including drones, camera traps, and mobile monitoring applications, are being used to prevent poaching and illegal activities.
Speaking at the event, Uttaranchal RDC Sachin Ramachandra Yadav spoke on Debrigarh’s potential to be declared a national park and a tiger reserve. “Debrigarh happens to be smaller than other major sanctuaries, but it is gaining importanca for its exceptional biodiversity and well-managed conservation efforts. The grasslands here serve as an ideal habitat for bison, and the sanctuary has all the ingredients to become a protected area of national importance,” he further said.
Wildlife scientist Dr. K. Shankar described Debrigarh as a 'living laboratory', appreciating its well-maintained grasslands and effective conservation strategies. He spoke on the critical role of the Hirakud reservoir in sustaining the bison population, by ensuring an abundant supply of water and vegetation.
Future Prospects: A National Park and Tiger Reserve?
With its flourishing bison population, thriving eco-tourism model, and strong conservation strategies, Debrigarh has all chances to get the recognition as a national park and a tiger reserve.
Experts believe that sustained conservation efforts with the involvement of the locals and eco-tourism development are also important reasons to make Debrigarh’s case stronger to get national park status.
