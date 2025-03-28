ETV Bharat / state

A Success In Bison Conservation, Debrigarh Sanctuary In Odisha Holds Fest Dedicated To The Species

Sambalpur/Bargarh: Bison herds roam freely across Debrigarh’s lush grasslands, deep within Odisha’s Hirakud Wildlife Division in Bargarh district. It is coming up as a stronghold for India’s bison (Indian gaur) population, home to 659 of the species, and making it one of the country’s most important conservation sites. Experts estimate that India is home to 85 percent of the world’s bison population.

Spanning 353 square kilometers, the Debrigarh sanctuary has vast grasslands, proximity to the Hirakud reservoir, and no interference of human settlements within the sanctuary area. This well-protected environment has given bison populations to thrive and grow, as human-wildlife conflict is minimal.

Recognising the importance of these animals, the Hirakud Wildlife Division organised India’s first-ever Bison Festival at Debrigarh Zero Point recently, bringing together wildlife experts, government officials, and local villagers to discuss on the strategies for conservation and sustainable eco-tourism in the long run.

Role of Local Communities in Conservation Success

One of the major reasons of Debrigarh’s success as a wildlife habitat is the active participation of local communities. Years ago, villages adjoining the sanctuary were relocated to create a protected wildlife zone. Since then, locals have played a crucial role in maintaining the sanctuary’s sanctity.

The Debrigarh Nature Camp is a model ecotourism initiative which has generated Rs 5 crore in revenue this year, with 80 percent of earnings straightaway benefiting local villagers involved in forest protection and tourism activities. Around 100 villagers manage the ecotourism camps, earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month.

“The success of Debrigarh’s conservation efforts is largely due to the local community’s commitment,” said Hirakud Wildlife DFO Anshupragyan Das. "Our flagship species of Debrigarh is Indian Bison. We could organise the festival because of the cooperation of the local people, students, teachers and all the stakeholders. We are taking people on safari to make them aware of the behaviour of the bison and how to protect it," she said.

Along with this, a training program has also been organised on how to reduce the conflict between humans and wildlife. There is hardly any human-wildlife conflict here because we have been getting help and cooperation from the local villagers, the DFO added.

Currently, 170 squads are providing protection in Debirigarh and retired army personnel also engaged. The security of the sanctuary is being monitored through modern equipment, drones and various apps. Along with this, all entry points are being monitored and camera traps in place which is why poaching has been prevented.