Yet Another JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: Yet another JEE aspirant died by suicide in the 'coaching capital of India', Kota.

The deceased was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been preparing for JEE Main and Advanced in Kota for the last two years. His JEE Main exam was scheduled to be held on April 2. The deceased student's father is a scientist and is posted in Lucknow.

GRP police station sub-inspector Dharam Singh said the student died by suicide at around 6:30 pm on Sunday. His body was kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital. "He was identified with the help of the ID card found in his pocket. The father of the deceased student was informed about the incident, after which he reached Kota. The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting the postmortem," he said.

The deceased student's father said his son was taking coaching for the last two two years and was staying at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kota. His Class XII Board exams got over on March 29 and he was slated to appear for his JEE Main exam on April 2 at Lucknow. He said he had planned to take his son to Lucknow but received the news of his death on Sunday. The deceased's father suspected that his son was under stress and did not share his thoughts with anyone. He had last spoken to him at 11 pm on March 29.

The deceased's father informed that his son had made a bus reservation for Lucknow. "I had told him that I would bring back all his belongings using packers and movers service," he said. The father said his student was above average in studies. Police said no suicide note was found from the place where the student resided.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).