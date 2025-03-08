A Step Towards Realising Sharda Peeth Corridor: Jammu Kashmir Govt To Construct Yatri Niwas At LoC

Jammu: To realise the dream of Sharda corridor across Line of Control (LoC), the Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to construct a Yatri Niwas at Sharda temple in Teetwal in Karnah area of Kupwara district.

In this regard a detailed project report of Rs 150 lakh is under preparation to construct the yatri niwas along with a cafeteria.

The centuries-old Sharda Peeth in Neelam valley across LoC in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) is the most revered temple among the Kashmiri Pandits.

After partition, the KPs couldn't visit the temple across LoC and have been seeking to construct a corridor which will enable them to visit the temple which hasn't materialised so far. In 2023, a Sharda temple was constructed in Teetwal and a prayer was held by Seer Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji which was aimed at giving a push for revival of Sharda Peeth corridor.

The issue was also raised during the ongoing budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by MLA Karnah Javed Ahmed Mirchal who also sought from the tourism ministry the steps taken to promote tourism in Karnah and Teetwal areas.

In reply to this question, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that several initiatives have been taken to bring the area under tourism map which include construction of yatri niwas along with a cafeteria for which DPR is being prepared.

"The area needs to have more home-stays as at present there are only six home-stay facilities in Karnah and five in Teetwal. I seek help from legislators to help the government in increasing this capacity so that when tourists visit the area they should have suitable accommodation. We don't want to construct big hotels in the fragile ecological zone and that could also not provide employment to local people," Omar Abdullah said.

The CM in written reply had said that Karnah constituency has immense tourism potential and Teetwal, Karanoo, Nawagabra and Budnambal villages possess natural beauty and tourism potential.