ETV Bharat / state

A 'Smoke-Free' Revolution: Andhra Pradesh Villagers Embrace Solar Cooking Umbrellas

Madanapalle: In a remarkable step toward a pollution-free environment, Nredcap has launched a program that encourages villagers to cook using sunlight instead of firewood. Nredcap is the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd, a state government department.

As part of this initiative, Balasanivaripalle village in Kurabalakota mandal in Annamayaa district was selected and successfully implemented the program, earning recognition as a smoke-free village.

Balasanivaripalle's transition to a smoke-free village serves as a model for other rural communities in the region. By embracing renewable energy in everyday life, villagers are demonstrating how traditional cooking can coexist with sustainable innovation.

The solar cooking initiative provides a sustainable solution to reduce smoke, indoor air pollution, and deforestation caused by traditional cooking methods. Thirty-five families in the village have been equipped with specially designed solar cooking umbrellas, which harness the sun’s energy to prepare meals efficiently.