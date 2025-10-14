A 'Smoke-Free' Revolution: Andhra Pradesh Villagers Embrace Solar Cooking Umbrellas
Balasanivaripalle village earns recognition as a smoke-free village with sunlight cooking device
Madanapalle: In a remarkable step toward a pollution-free environment, Nredcap has launched a program that encourages villagers to cook using sunlight instead of firewood. Nredcap is the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd, a state government department.
As part of this initiative, Balasanivaripalle village in Kurabalakota mandal in Annamayaa district was selected and successfully implemented the program, earning recognition as a smoke-free village.
Balasanivaripalle's transition to a smoke-free village serves as a model for other rural communities in the region. By embracing renewable energy in everyday life, villagers are demonstrating how traditional cooking can coexist with sustainable innovation.
The solar cooking initiative provides a sustainable solution to reduce smoke, indoor air pollution, and deforestation caused by traditional cooking methods. Thirty-five families in the village have been equipped with specially designed solar cooking umbrellas, which harness the sun’s energy to prepare meals efficiently.
The cooking process is simple yet effective. Each umbrella has iron rods at its centre, on which cooking utensils are placed. Once the umbrella is positioned toward the sun, the heat concentrates on the utensils, allowing food to cook in just 25 minutes.
Villagers have adapted this method to prepare a variety of dishes, including items made from flour and small grains, as well as roasted groundnuts and urad dal. The use of sunlight not only reduces reliance on firewood but also promotes healthier cooking without smoke.
Local authorities and program organisers are optimistic about the benefits of solar cooking. “This initiative protects the environment, reduces respiratory issues caused by smoke, and empowers villagers to adopt eco-friendly practices in daily life,” they said.
With programs like this, the sun literally becomes the cook, providing warmth and energy to prepare meals while preserving the environment. This initiative highlights the potential of simple, low-cost technology to create meaningful change in rural India, combining tradition, sustainability, and innovation.
