'A Rupee Can Save My Son’s Life': Hyderabad Parents Appeal For ₹26 Crore for 3-Year-Old’s Rare Genetic Disorder

Hyderabad: Three-year-old Ashwarth Gurudatta should be running, climbing stairs, and chasing dreams. But he can’t even stand without help. Diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare, fatal genetic disorder, Ashwarth’s body is gradually losing strength. His muscles are weakening by the day, and time is running out.

His only hope lies in a single injection of gene therapy called Elevidys, which can slow the disease and give him a fighting chance. But it comes at an unimaginable cost of ₹26 crore and must be administered before he turns five.

For his parents, Harish Kumar and Balan Navyasri, the diagnosis was devastating. Harish works in a private firm, and Navyasri is a homemaker. They had no idea that a routine health concern, or Ashwarth not eating properly, or walking late, or falling often, would turn out to be something so serious.

“We tried everything, Ayurveda, Unani, and travelled to hospitals across states. But nothing worked. He was just a baby… and we were helpless,” Navyasri recalls, fighting tears.