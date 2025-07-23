'A Rupee Can Save My Son’s Life': Hyderabad Parents Appeal For ₹26 Crore for 3-Year-Old’s Rare Genetic Disorder

Hyderabad: Three-year-old Ashwarth Gurudatta should be running, climbing stairs, and chasing dreams. But he can’t even stand without help. Diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare, fatal genetic disorder, Ashwarth’s body is gradually losing strength. His muscles are weakening by the day, and time is running out.
His only hope lies in a single injection of gene therapy called Elevidys, which can slow the disease and give him a fighting chance. But it comes at an unimaginable cost of ₹26 crore and must be administered before he turns five.
For his parents, Harish Kumar and Balan Navyasri, the diagnosis was devastating. Harish works in a private firm, and Navyasri is a homemaker. They had no idea that a routine health concern, or Ashwarth not eating properly, or walking late, or falling often, would turn out to be something so serious.
“We tried everything, Ayurveda, Unani, and travelled to hospitals across states. But nothing worked. He was just a baby… and we were helpless,” Navyasri recalls, fighting tears.
In Bengaluru, doctors finally gave them a sliver of hope, the gene therapy. But when they heard the cost, their hearts sank. Still, they didn’t stop. They chose to fight. And they chose to hope.
“We don’t need sympathy. We need support,” says Harish. “Even one rupee can matter, if enough people believe.”
They are now turning to the country, asking for help, one rupee at a time. A crowdfunding campaign is on. Social media posts are being shared. Strangers are stepping in.
“People often ask, ‘What can my ₹1 do?’ But to us, it’s not just money. It’s a lifeline. It’s one more breath, one more step, one more day for our son. cause if 30 lakh people give ₹100, or if 3 crore people donate just ₹10, Ashwarth can get the treatment he urgently needs,” says Harish.
In Ashwarth’s world, every rupee carries a prayer. A prayer to live. A prayer to laugh. A prayer for a childhood that DMD is trying to steal.
Donations to help save Ashwarth can be made to:
Account Holder: Harish Kumar Goud Ediga
Phone: 9700365341
Cust ID: 53735381
Account No: 5010003147477
IFSC: HDFC0000742
MICR: 518240002
UPI ID: supportaswarth\@yesbankltd