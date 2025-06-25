ETV Bharat / state

A Robbery Gone Wrong: Fraudsters Robbed By Loan Agents In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an incident straight out of a crime thriller, fraudsters impersonating police officers looted a gold trader in broad daylight, only to be outwitted by another set of fruadsters who snatched their stolen money and disappeared. In a shocking and dramatic turn of events, the Hyderabad police unravelled a multi-layered heist, ultimately arresting 18 people and recovering a significant part of the stolen loot.

The Original Plot

Two brothers, Chandrashekhar Varma and Nagaraj Kumar Varma, hailing from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, were known for duping gold traders by promising gold at 5% below market price. With the help of a middleman named Radheshyam, they identified a wealthy trader, Hariram, at Monda Market in Hyderabad, and chalked out a plan to rob him.

The Varma brothers then recruited a 28-member gang comprising individuals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even a dismissed Telangana State Police constable, Keshavulu. The gang then divided itself into three sub-groups, according to their areas - AP, Uppal, and Lingampalli. They met at a hotel in Secunderabad and devised a movie-style heist.

The Robbery

On June 18, after verifying that the trader had the cash ready, Keshavulu, along with Vinod Kumar, Vijayasekhar Raju, and Teja, drove to the location in a rented car. Posing as a team from Rachakonda police, they threatened the trader and looted Rs. 70 lakh in cash along with mobile phones. Meanwhile, two other gang members, Rambabu and Bhanuprakash, fled separately on a two-wheeler with a bag full of money.

The Robbers Got Robbed

Just when the gang thought they had pulled off the perfect crime, loan recovery agents Roshan Sunil, Aravind, Rajesh, and Surender spotted the two-wheeler near Jubilee Bus Stand while checking for defaulters.

Mistaking the riders for drug peddlers (due to a hookah pot seen on the bike), they stopped them near Tirumalagiri and snatched the bag of money after threatening them. Realising the bag contained lakhs of rupees, Roshan and his team disappeared.