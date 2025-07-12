A Reality Check: No Bridge to School, Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Kids Wade Through Flooded Streams

By Tameshwar Sinha

Kanker : It is 7 AM and an 11-year-old-boy of Kesalpara is struggling through the muddy drain that cuts through this village in Kanker’s Antagarh block. The overflowing drains roaring with water do not dissuade a whole queue of children who follow, all holding their slippers above the head in one hand and an umbrella in the other, backpack schoolbags hanging in the back, almost wet from the bottom due to water splashes. These children are on way to the school and wading through the watery route, a daily affair during monsoons.

Welcome to tribal heartland of Bastar, Kanker in Chhattisgarh.

A Reality Check: No Bridge to School, Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Kids Wade Through Flooded Drains (ETV Bharat)

In villages like Kesalpara, Bhattipara, Duggaparoli, and Kirkeparali, schools are more of a challenge than education. Since the primary school in the village has classes up to the fifth grade, students in the middle and high school, have to cross the overflowing drain to reach Kanagaon.

"You have to get the MLA here to see how we send our children to school. When he came to the village we fed him a feast of mutton and he assured to give us a bridge, but nothing has happened," says Bhuneshwar Uike, a resident.

More than 35 children take this dangerous trek daily. "We do not leave our children to school if the water level is high or the current in the drain is more. And this is not a problem of a day. The children almost get wet on a day-to-day basis and fall sick," says another villager Virendra Kumar Uike. He says even the teachers walk 8 to 10 kilometers through the same terrain and muddy water.

But it is not about children alone. Even the elders wade through the water for their ration and vegetables. Healthcare is more pathetic because carrying patients to hospital is a big bother under such circumstances, say residents.

District Panchayat members acknowledge that many basic connectivity is too bad in most villages in Bastar. “Most of the school buildings are also in a dilapidated state. They need to be repaired immediately,” one admits.

Contacted, Collector Nilesh Kshirsagar said we have estimated that about 60 bridges are needed across Kanker district. "Of these, 40 are sanctioned while some of it are under construction. We will ensure that the rest of the bridges will be approved in the next six months. The estimated cost of these bridges is Rs 250 crore," he adds.

On repair of schools, the collector assured that the funds sanctioned by the administration will also be used to carry out the renovation work. He appealed to the parents not to leave their wards to school when rivers are in spate and nullahs overflow.