A Promising Life Cut Short: 25-Year-Old From Vadodara Killed in AI 171 Crash Day After Marriage

Bharuch: A pall of gloom descended the family of Bhavik Maheshwari (25) of Vadodara's Wadi area, who was among those killed in the tragic Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Bhavik had been studying in London for the last five years and had come to India a few days back for his marriage. He was married to a a girl form Kadi and the couple described the event the happiest day of their lives. The next day, Bhavik boarded Air India's AI171 flight to London which crashed minutes after take-off.

Bhavik had planned to start a new life with his wife in London. His father Arjunkumar Maheshwari said, "We told Bhavik that you are not alone and must look after your wife. But today we are left alone."

Bhavik, with his part-time job in London, sustained his parents, brother, sister-in-law and his uncle and aunt.

As soon as the news of Bhavik's death was received, a wave of mourning ran through his house. Everyone in Wadi area was stunned. Neighbors, friends and relatives are still not able to accept the fact that Bhavik is no longer alive. Bhavik's father said he had been working since he was in Class VIII and he had hoped his son would do well in future.