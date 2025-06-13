A Promising Life and Career Cut Short At Just 22: Cabin Crew Irfan Sheikh Among Dead In AI-171 Crash

Mumbai: Flying across the world and getting paid for it is what makes the job of cabin crew much sought after among youth.

Irfan Samir Shaikh had secured the job and had already travelled to several countries before his promising life and career were cut short by the tragic crash of Air India AI-171 to London from Ahmedabad. Irfan was just 22 and was among the 12 cabin crew flying to London. Had it been another day at his job, Irfan would have looked after his passengers while ensuring they did not face any inconvenience during the long flight.

A resident of Pimpri Chinchwad, Irfan lived with his family in Sant Tukaram Nagar locality of the town. His tragic death in the crash came as a severe jolt for his family. "Irfan had come to Pimpri Chinchwad to meet his family on of Bakri Eid," said the youngster's uncle.

Irfan Samir Shaikh's ID card (ETV Bharat)

He said he talked to Irfan before the flight. "Irfan talked to his parents before every flight," he added. Irfan's relatives said he was quite calm and composed and had been working hard to make a career in the aviation industry.

Irfan's mother and brother have left for Ahmedabad to bring back his body. However, the body will be handed over to them only after the DNA test of his family members is conducted. It will take about 72 hours for the report to arrive.

"Irfan Sheikh had been living in Sant Tukaram Nagar for the last fifteen years. He died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. We immediately met his family and sent his parents to Ahmedabad. After the identification of Irfan's body, it will be handed over to his family," said senior police inspector Gorakh Kumbhar.