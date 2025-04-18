Two Hurt As Passenger Bus Overturns On Dehradun-Mussoorie Road

Mussoorie: At least two passengers were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned due to a mechanical fault near Pani Wale Band on Mussoorie-Dehradun road.

The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital Dehradun in 108 ambulance. Mussoorie Kotwali inspector Santosh Kunwar said the bus had left for Mussoorie from Kashmiri Gate, Delhi at 11 pm and overturned at Pani Wale Band after its axle broke. He said a passenger Archit Shukla of Delhi was critically injured in the mishap while another sustained minor injuries. Both of them were sent to Dehradun in 108 ambulance. "The passengers had a narrow escape as the bus overturned on the road. There is a ditch around 150 metres from the road and had the bus fell into it, the casualties could have been much higher," Kunwar said. The bus was carrying 27 passengers.

He said the bus was moved to the side of the road with the help of a crane and traffic restored on the road. The bus was being driven by 25-year-old driver Jasrej, of Maujpur in Delhi. "The incident is being investigated and Jasrej is being questioned for details on the mishap," Kunwar said. Meanwhile, the mishap has once again brought to fore the question of fitness of buses plying on hilly terrains. Locals said the local administration and the Transport Department must check the fitness of passenger buses plying to Mussoorie, a much sought after tourist destination for people residing in Uttarakhand and neighbouring states.