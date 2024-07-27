ETV Bharat / state

A New Hyderabad-Bangalore High-Speed Greenfield Highway To Ease Traffic

Hyderabad: The Centre is set to build a new national highway connecting the three states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to enhance connectivity.

Currently, there is a four-lane highway between Hyderabad and Bangalore. In addition, the Union Ministry of Transport and National Highways has decided to build a new road, that will be a high-speed, greenfield corridor. A proposal in this direction has been included in the 'Master Plan for National Highways Vision-2047'.

Less than two years ago, the Centre had decided to increase traffic and reduce the travelling time between the cities of Nagpur, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The tender process for the construction of the National Highway from Nagpur to Bengaluru has already been completed.

Now, plans are on to connect Bangalore and Hyderabad and a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared in this connection. Also, the Ministry has invited tenders for selecting contractors and the last date for submission of tenders is September 12.

Keeping in view the traffic congestion, the plan is to construct the new road with six lanes. A senior official told ETV Bharat that although the initial proposal was to construct a 12-lane road, it has been limited to six lanes. Firstly, four rows would be built and two more rows will be added later on. The official said that the Centre will take the final decision after getting the approval of the DPR.