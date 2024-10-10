A New Branch Of Vellore CMC Medical College To Come Up At Chittoor

Vellore: Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore and Azim Premji Foundation will set up a new medical college in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. For this, the foundation has provided financial assistance of Rs 500 crore.

Also, there are plans to upgrade the existing 120-bed CMP Hospital to a 422-bed hospital. Vellore CMC Director Vikram Mathews said, "The newly established medical college at Chittoor will have medical education, maternity department, research and outreach".

Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, of the Azim Premji Foundation, said, "It is a privilege to set up an institution at CMC Vellore, an exemplary institution with a deep social commitment to high-quality education and healthcare."

Vellore CMC Dean Solomon Sathish Kumar said, "The Chittoor campus started five years ago with health science courses and a nursing college. Now a medical college will be set up."