ETV Bharat / state

A New Branch Of Vellore CMC Medical College To Come Up At Chittoor

CMC Vellore and Azim Premji Foundation will set up a new medical college at Chittoor.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

A New Branch Of Vellore CMC Medical College To Come Up At Chittoor
Officials of CMC Vellore and Azim Premji Foundation inked an agreement to set up a medical collage in Chittooe (ETV Bharat)

Vellore: Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore and Azim Premji Foundation will set up a new medical college in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. For this, the foundation has provided financial assistance of Rs 500 crore.

Also, there are plans to upgrade the existing 120-bed CMP Hospital to a 422-bed hospital. Vellore CMC Director Vikram Mathews said, "The newly established medical college at Chittoor will have medical education, maternity department, research and outreach".

Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, of the Azim Premji Foundation, said, "It is a privilege to set up an institution at CMC Vellore, an exemplary institution with a deep social commitment to high-quality education and healthcare."

Vellore CMC Dean Solomon Sathish Kumar said, "The Chittoor campus started five years ago with health science courses and a nursing college. Now a medical college will be set up."

Vellore: Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore and Azim Premji Foundation will set up a new medical college in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. For this, the foundation has provided financial assistance of Rs 500 crore.

Also, there are plans to upgrade the existing 120-bed CMP Hospital to a 422-bed hospital. Vellore CMC Director Vikram Mathews said, "The newly established medical college at Chittoor will have medical education, maternity department, research and outreach".

Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, of the Azim Premji Foundation, said, "It is a privilege to set up an institution at CMC Vellore, an exemplary institution with a deep social commitment to high-quality education and healthcare."

Vellore CMC Dean Solomon Sathish Kumar said, "The Chittoor campus started five years ago with health science courses and a nursing college. Now a medical college will be set up."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGEAZIM PREMJI FOUNDATIONFINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROJECTHEALTHCARENEW MEDICAL COLLEGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.