A Neglected Diwali 'Diya' Burns The House In Uttar Pradesh; Sleeping Couple Suffocates To Death

Kanpur: In a tragic news reported on the occasion of Diwali, a biscuit trader and his wife were charred to death after a neglected 'diya' (earthen lamp) sparked fire in the house in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The incident has come to light at Pandav Nagar area under Kakadev police station limits.

According to local sources, the trader Sanjay Shyam Dasani was sleeping with his family including his wife Kanika after the Diwali puja on Thursday late night after leaving a Diwali diya aflame. It is believed that at some point in the night, the diya sparked fire in the house overwhelming the sleeping couple with raging flames.

When locals noticed it, they raised an alarm and also informed the police about it. Acting on the distress call, a team of police led by Kakadev police station in-charge Manoj Singh reached the spot with the force. However, by then the businessman and his wife had been charred to death in the fire as per officials. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade. The family members are inconsolable after the incident.

DCP Central Dinesh Tripathi, ACP Swaroop Nagar IP Singh also reached the spot to take stock of the situation and express sympathy with the bereaved family. The top officers of the Commissionerate Police have also started an investigation in this case at their level. Preliminary probe has suggested that the trader and his wife died due to suffocation. On the other hand, the CCTV footage of the surrounding area is also being scanned for possible leads in the case.